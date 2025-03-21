Support us on Patreon
Ukraine’s “monster truck” robotic vehicle survives anti-tank fire during Kursk battle before official military integration

The 330-kg electric-powered Liut ground drone provides Ukrainian forces with a versatile machine-gun platform that can detect targets at 1,200 meters while operating remotely for up to 72 hours, offering a powerful force multiplier in contested areas.
A Liut unmanned ground drone. Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has officially integrated a domestically produced ground robotic system called Liut or Fury into the military’s equipment list and approved its use in the Armed Forces.

To save soldiers’ lives, Ukraine has been developing multiple remote-controlled ground platforms, including the Liut unmanned ground vehicle, introduced in 2023. In September 2024, soldiers from the UA_REG unit of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces used it in a coordinated assault near the village of Volfyne in Russia’s Kursk Oblast alongside FPV drones and mortars.

As a result, part of the Russian forces was eliminated, while the rest retreated. The vehicle sustained several hits from a handheld anti-tank grenade launcher but completed its mission and returned safely, says Militarnyi.

Despite its compact, toy-like appearance, Ukrainian soldiers describe it as a “real monster truck.” It is capable of navigating difficult terrain and obstacles with ease. According to Ukraine’s 101st Territorial Defense Brigade, the system can be equipped with a machine gun to engage enemy infantry and suppress firing positions, Telegraf reports.

Additionally, the brigade has upgraded the vehicle’s tow hitch, making it invaluable for casualty evacuation and transporting ammunition and supplies.

The Liut drone is designed for diverse missions in harsh environments, including surveillance and providing fire support. It is armed with a 7.62mm machine gun and equipped with systems for day and night target detection and engagement.

According to the Defense Ministry, the compact drone fits in a military pickup truck bed and is powered by a silent electric engine. Its battery capacity ensures extended operation, while its high ground clearance allows it to maneuver over rough terrain. It is also capable of functioning across a wide temperature range.

Its primary goal is to reinforce Ukraine’s defense forces and replace soldiers in the most dangerous areas. Operators control the drone from protected positions.

The Liut features enhanced off-road capabilities, including front suspension and pivoting front wheels with airless tires—rubber mounted on steel rims. The body is protected by level 4 armor.

The unmanned ground vehicle is controlled via a remote console, allowing a single operator to simultaneously steer the platform and manage its combat module. Its communication range is 2 km in direct line-of-sight conditions.

The system’s optical sensors can detect targets up to 1,200 meters away. Its main weapon is a PKT 7.62mm machine gun. The Liut weighs 330 kg and has an operational endurance of up to 72 hours, a driving range of up to 20 kilometers, and a continuous movement duration of up to 3 hours.

First unveiled in September 2024, the Liut has successfully completed field trials and can be operated remotely, according to UNIAN.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science, and Technology and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, highlighted that the Liut is equipped with a tank-grade machine gun, a 360° camera, and armor protection against small arms fire and shrapnel.

