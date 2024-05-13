NYP: “James Bond” submarine could become Ukraine’s top high-tech weapon against Russians

A Ukrainian company based in the United Arab Emirates has completed a prototype of the Kronos stealth vehicle, as per the New York Post.

Highland Systems’ submarine will have the capability to stealthily approach enemies and carry out powerful torpedo strikes or covertly deploy magnetic mines on warships. While the company cannot confirm Ukrainian deployment presently, it has other countries prepared to place orders.

Highland Systems asserts that with the Italian-made “Black Scorpion” torpedo system, which boasts a range of 3000m, the Kronos submarine can effectively counter all surface and underwater threats, ensuring its ability to defend itself against hostile aggressors.

The nine-meter-long vessel can reach speeds of up to 50mph on the water and 31mph when submerged, thanks to its hybrid engine combining an electric battery and diesel system.

The submarine has a maximum dive depth of 250 meters and can sustain a 36-hour air supply for prolonged missions. In addition to fold-up wings for ease of transportation, the craft is equipped with James Bond-like features, such as an underwater drone and a quadcopter for reconnaissance missions.

The pilot utilizes interior digital screens to navigate the submarine, although it can also function as a stealth drone operated remotely.

According to a spokesperson from Highland Systems, sea tests have been ongoing for the past year. Currently, a submarine undergoing modernization and upgrades following the results. It is also being equipped with a more powerful and quieter engine, along with electric batteries.

The upgrades to the vessel are anticipated to be completed by September, as confirmed by the spokesperson.

