Russia to deploy military reservists to guard critical infrastructure amid escalating Ukrainian drone strikes

The Russian State Duma has approved new legislation enabling the Defense Ministry to deploy military reservists to protect “critical and life-support facilities” across the country, in response to escalating Ukrainian long-range drone strikes on Russian oil, energy, and transport infrastructure.

The Kremlin portrays the initiative as a defensive step to secure infrastructure “deep inside Russian territory,” as Ukraine’s cross-border drone operations have increasingly penetrated hundreds of kilometers into Russia in recent months, striking infrastructure that sustains Moscow's war effort.

Under the measure, adopted on 28 October, reservists - civilians with prior military service who voluntarily signed contracts to remain in Russia’s military reserve - can now be summoned to special training assemblies and tasked with guarding key sites.

The order to activate them will require a decree from Russian President Vladimir Putin, with procedures defined by the government, according to the Duma’s official statement.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the law was prompted by the growing threat of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting infrastructure and residential areas. The ministry described the reservists as “prepared and patriotic citizens” who will be deployed only within their home regions to protect energy, transport, and industrial facilities, including oil refineries.

Officials emphasized that the measure “does not constitute mobilization” and does not involve sending reservists to the war zone in Ukraine.