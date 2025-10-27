Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Smoke rising over Moscow skyline after reports of drone attacks (photos, videos)

Russia reported intercepting drones across six regions overnight, with 34 allegedly heading toward the capital.
byBenjamin Murdoch
27/10/2025
2 minute read
Smoke rising over Moscow's skyline after reported drone attack, 27 October, 2025.
Smoke rising over Moscow’s skyline after reported drone attack, 27 October, 2025. Source: Exilenova_plus
Smoke rising over Moscow skyline after reports of drone attacks (photos, videos)

Russian authorities said they intercepted nearly 200 drones in a large-scale overnight attack that targeted Moscow and surrounding regions. The strikes forced the temporary closure of two of the city’s airports and led to reports of explosions and smoke over the capital.

The reported drone raids represent one of the largest attacks near Russia’s capital since the start of the full-scale war. Ukraine has been increasing its long-range strike capabilities in recent months and now regularly targets the infrastructure sustaining Russia’s war effort across the country.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed its air defenses shot down 193 drones over multiple regions, including 34 allegedly heading toward Moscow. Other regions reportedly affected included Bryansk, Kaluga, Tula, and Voronezh. 

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said several drones were shot down near the city and warned residents about falling debris. 

Witnesses posted photos showing smoke over Moscow’s Kommunarka district after explosions.

The attacks prompted the Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya to close Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports to ensure air safety. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. 

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts