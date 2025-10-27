Smoke rising over Moscow skyline after reports of drone attacks (photos, videos)

Russian authorities said they intercepted nearly 200 drones in a large-scale overnight attack that targeted Moscow and surrounding regions. The strikes forced the temporary closure of two of the city’s airports and led to reports of explosions and smoke over the capital.

The reported drone raids represent one of the largest attacks near Russia’s capital since the start of the full-scale war. Ukraine has been increasing its long-range strike capabilities in recent months and now regularly targets the infrastructure sustaining Russia’s war effort across the country.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed its air defenses shot down 193 drones over multiple regions, including 34 allegedly heading toward Moscow. Other regions reportedly affected included Bryansk, Kaluga, Tula, and Voronezh.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said several drones were shot down near the city and warned residents about falling debris.

Witnesses posted photos showing smoke over Moscow’s Kommunarka district after explosions.

Air defense activity reported in Moscow



No confirmed hits so far, but visuals from the Russian capital are interesting — a pickup truck with a mounted machine gun standing guard by the Kremlin, and smoke rising above the city skyline.

📷Exilenova+, Supernova+, Russian media pic.twitter.com/OSLsBq36RD — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 27, 2025

The attacks prompted the Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya to close Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports to ensure air safety. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.