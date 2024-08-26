Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Explosion and fire occur at Russia’s largest oil refinery in Omsk 

It still remains unclear if Ukraine was involved in the explosion at Russia’s biggest oil refinery, located over 2,000 km (1242 miles) from the Ukrainian border, but this incident comes amidst increased Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure.
byVira Kravchuk
26/08/2024
2 minute read
A powerful explosion followed by a fire occurred at the oil refinery in Omsk, Russia.
A powerful explosion followed by a fire occurred at the oil refinery in Omsk, Russia. Source: Russian Telegram channel Baza
Explosion and fire occur at Russia’s largest oil refinery in Omsk 

A powerful explosion followed by a fire occurred at the Gazpromneft-ONPZ oil refinery in Omsk, Russia on 26 August, according to Russian news media channels. 

While it is unclear whether Ukraine is connected to the explosion, it comes at a time when Ukraine increased drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues.

The incident, which was heard across various parts of the city, resulted in injuries and significant damage to the facility, according to the news media Radio Liberty Russia.

Local authorities reported that two employees were injured in the explosion, with Russian Telegram channel Baza providing details on their conditions. “One had a limb torn off, the second was diagnosed with a closed head injury and concussion.” 

The fire reportedly engulfed the AVT-11 unit, a crucial component of the refinery designed for separating oil into fractions for further processing. The fire spread to an area of approximately 1,000 square meters, according to Baza. 

In response to the incident, the Omsk Refinery issued a statement saying that the fire at the Omsk Refinery is “under control.” The company emphasized that the plant continues to operate despite the incident.

The Gazpromneft-ONPZ facility in Omsk is recognized as the largest oil refinery in Russia, processing an estimated 22 million tons of oil annually. 

Omsk is situated over 2,000 km (1242 miles) from the Ukrainian border. As of now, the exact cause of the explosion and the full extent of the damage remain unclear. According to reports, the threat of additional explosions at the site persists.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!