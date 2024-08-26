Explosion and fire occur at Russia’s largest oil refinery in Omsk 

A powerful explosion followed by a fire occurred at the Gazpromneft-ONPZ oil refinery in Omsk, Russia on 26 August, according to Russian news media channels.

While it is unclear whether Ukraine is connected to the explosion, it comes at a time when Ukraine increased drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues.

The incident, which was heard across various parts of the city, resulted in injuries and significant damage to the facility, according to the news media Radio Liberty Russia.

Local authorities reported that two employees were injured in the explosion, with Russian Telegram channel Baza providing details on their conditions. “One had a limb torn off, the second was diagnosed with a closed head injury and concussion.”

The fire reportedly engulfed the AVT-11 unit, a crucial component of the refinery designed for separating oil into fractions for further processing. The fire spread to an area of approximately 1,000 square meters, according to Baza.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone hit another Russian oil refinery



The centerpiece of the facility – the cracking tower – was reportedly hit in Omsk.

In response to the incident, the Omsk Refinery issued a statement saying that the fire at the Omsk Refinery is “under control.” The company emphasized that the plant continues to operate despite the incident.

The Gazpromneft-ONPZ facility in Omsk is recognized as the largest oil refinery in Russia, processing an estimated 22 million tons of oil annually.

Omsk is situated over 2,000 km (1242 miles) from the Ukrainian border. As of now, the exact cause of the explosion and the full extent of the damage remain unclear. According to reports, the threat of additional explosions at the site persists.

