Ukraine strikes oil refinery inside Russian territory, sources say

On 29 October, an explosion targeted the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region, causing a huge fire at the facility, authorities said.

The attack on the oil refinery plant was part of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine, sources in law enforcement agencies told Suspilne.

The sources said the plant that supplied fuel to the Russian army was attacked by Ukrainian drones, damaging several new installations and oil tanks.

The Krasnodar region is connected to Crimea which was annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

According to Baza and Shot, two Russian news outlets, also reported that the fire at the refinery, which lies 50 miles (80km) east of the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, one of Russia’s most important oil export gateways, was caused by a drone attack, The Guardian informs.

Earlier, on 26 October, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that Russia’s air defenses shot down drones over Kursk Oblast at 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., and around midnight local time.

Russian Telegram channels claimed the wreckage of three drones was found on the grounds of the Kursk plant. One drone allegedly crashed in the dog kennel area without detonating. A second drone was reportedly found intact on the pavement. This drone supposedly carried an explosive device that did not go off. A third drone allegedly attacked a nuclear waste storage building, damaging the facade in a blast according to sources.

Read also: