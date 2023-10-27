Russia reports drone attack on its Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

On the evening of 26 October, three drones attempted to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Suspilne reported, citing the press service of Russia’s state nuclear energy company Rosatom.

Russia’s corporation said that “the incident did not affect the operation of the Kursk NPP.”

Earlier on 26 October, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that Russia’s air defences shot down drones over Kursk Oblast at 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and around midnight local time.

Russian Telegram channels claimed the wreckage of three drones was found on the grounds of the Kursk plant. One drone allegedly crashed in the dog kennel area without detonating. A second drone was reportedly found intact on the pavement. This drone supposedly carried an explosive device that did not go off. A third drone allegedly attacked a nuclear waste storage building, damaging the facade in a blast according to sources.

According to Suspilne, on September 26, the governor of Kursk Oblast claimed a drone dropped explosives on an electrical substation in the village of Snagost, Kursk Oblast, blacking out seven settlements. No casualties were reported from that alleged attack.

The Security Service of Ukraine later stated a drone dropped explosives on the substation at Snagost, knocking out power to seven villages.

Earlier in September, according to Hromadske, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) used a drone to destroy a Russian radar system in Kursk Oblast.

