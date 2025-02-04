A recent poll conducted by the Wahlen research group for ZDF shows that two-thirds of Germans back military support for Ukraine, with support prevailing in all regions across the country, European Pravda reports.

The high support for continuing and even increasing military aid for Ukraine among Germans is crucial for Ukraine in the time ahead of parliamentary elections in Ukraine’s key European partner.

The survey found that 67% of Germans support Germany’s military assistance to Ukraine. In particular, 27% advocate for increasing military support, while 40% prefer maintaining current levels of aid. The other 27% favor reducing weapon supplies.

Security expert Jana Pulieren from the European Council on International Relations noted the significance of these findings, stating, “This means the supposed ‘Ukraine fatigue‘ discussed by some politicians does not reflect the population’s stance.”

Regional differences exist but are not crucial. Western Germany shows stronger support, with 70% backing military aid, while Eastern Germany has 53% supporting continued assistance.

Political party support varies considerably. Green Party supporters show the highest approval for increased aid, with 45% preferring to increase support. The Alternative for Germany and Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance supporters predominantly oppose military assistance — as much as 79% among AfD supporters and 52% among the Alliance’s.

For comparison, the recent survey in neighboring Poland indicated a slight decrease in the Ukraine support level, down to 49% of those who favor continuing military aid, down from 54% the previous year.

Related: