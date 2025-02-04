Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

67% of Germans support military aid to Ukraine, survey reveals

Surprisingly, German support for military aid for Ukraine is higher than in Poland, where it shrinks to 49%.
byBohdan Ben
04/02/2025
2 minute read
germany approves additional military aid to ukraine
Germany approves additional €12 billion (over $13 billion) of military aid to Ukraine, and illustrative image/ Source: lenta.ua
67% of Germans support military aid to Ukraine, survey reveals

A recent poll conducted by the Wahlen research group for ZDF shows that two-thirds of Germans back military support for Ukraine, with support prevailing in all regions across the country, European Pravda reports.

The high support for continuing and even increasing military aid for Ukraine among Germans is crucial for Ukraine in the time ahead of parliamentary elections in Ukraine’s key European partner.

The survey found that 67% of Germans support Germany’s military assistance to Ukraine. In particular, 27% advocate for increasing military support, while 40% prefer maintaining current levels of aid. The other 27% favor reducing weapon supplies.

Security expert Jana Pulieren from the European Council on International Relations noted the significance of these findings, stating,This means the supposedUkraine fatiguediscussed by some politicians does not reflect the population’s stance.”

Regional differences exist but are not crucial. Western Germany shows stronger support, with 70% backing military aid, while Eastern Germany has 53% supporting continued assistance.

Political party support varies considerably. Green Party supporters show the highest approval for increased aid, with 45% preferring to increase support. The Alternative for Germany and Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance supporters predominantly oppose military assistance — as much as 79% among AfD supporters and 52% among the Alliance’s.

For comparison, the recent survey in neighboring Poland indicated a slight decrease in the Ukraine support level, down to 49% of those who favor continuing military aid, down from 54% the previous year.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts