Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump appoints Keith Kellogg as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian sources claim Kellogg is going to visit Kyiv in mid-February.
byYuri Zoria
04/02/2025
2 minute read
trump's envoy kellogg pushes ukrainian elections 2025 after potential ceasefire lt gen keith (ret) 8 united states wants ukraine conduct possibly year's end particularly kyiv reaches truce russia coming months
US Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg (Ret.). 8 January 2025. Screenshot: Fox News
Trump appoints Keith Kellogg as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on 3 February appointing Keith Kellogg as special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Voice of America reports. Ukrainian media reports that Kellogg is going to visit Kyiv in mid-February.

Before taking office on 20 January, newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump promised to end the Russo-Ukrainian war within 24 hours of taking office. Later, the promised timeline expanded to 100 days.

According to Voice of America, Trump said while signing the order:

We made a lot of progress on Russia, Ukraine. We’ll see what happens. We’re going to stop that ridiculous war,” he said.

Kellogg, an 80-year-old retired three-star army general, previously served in Trump’s first administration as the Executive Secretary and Chief of Staff of the United States National Security Council and later as national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, according to Voice of America.

Trump wants Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for continued aid

Kellogg’s planned visit to Kyiv

Sources told Radio NV that Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine after 11 February to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, followed by negotiations in Europe and participation in the Munich Security Conference.

In a recent Fox News interview, Kellogg stated that both Ukraine and Russia would need to make concessions to achieve a ceasefire. Kellogg also called for Ukrainian presidential and parliamentary elections that have been suspended under Ukrainian law during the war with Russia.

Trump earlier tasked Kellogg with ending Russia’s war in Ukraine within 100 days.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha earlier confirmed to NV on the sidelines of the Ukrainian pavilion in Davos on 22 January that Ukraine is working on arranging the special envoy’s visit.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts