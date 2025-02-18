Support us on Patreon
Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Germany has revealed its latest military support package for Ukraine, updating the list of provided military assistance on the federal government’s website on Monday, 17 February 2025.
byBohdan Ben
18/02/2025
2 minute read
Gepard
A German-made Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff via Facebook.
According to information published by the German government, the total military assistance provided by Germany to Ukraine in 2024 amounted to €7.1 billion, with €5 billion provided in 2023 and €1.6 billion in 2022.

The latest delivery package includes a significant expansion of armored vehicles, air defense systems, artillery, and drone capabilities. Among the newly delivered items are 56 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, bringing the total to 179 such vehicles provided to Ukraine.

In the critical area of air defense, Germany has supplied an additional 41,000 rounds of ammunition for GEPARD self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, increasing the total to 282,000 rounds. The package also includes IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS missiles, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

Artillery support has been bolstered with four additional Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers, 50,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition (total now 422,000), and 2,000 rounds of 122mm ammunition (total now 21,000).

The drone capabilities delivered to Ukraine have been substantially increased with 300 additional HF-1 strike drones, 51 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts, 245 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones, 29 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones, and 14 HORNET XR reconnaissance drones.

Other military equipment in the package includes two WISENT 1 mine clearing tanks, 16 mine plows, eight border protection vehicles, and 645 laser rangefinders. In addition, a substantial number of small arms and ammunition were delivered.

Germany continues to be one of Ukraine’s largest military supporters, with significant additional assistance planned for future delivery.

