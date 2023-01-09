Germany won’t rule out delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, its economy minister says – Reuters

Germany cannot rule out the delivery of Leopard tanks, heavier fighting vehicles than the Marders, to support Ukrainian military forces in the future, the country’s economy minister told German broadcaster ARD. “Of course it can’t be ruled out,” Robert Habeck said, as Reuters reports.

His comments come two days after Germany said it wants to deliver around 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine before the end of March, a decision Habeck said was good and long overdue.

Tags: Germany, Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine-Germany relations