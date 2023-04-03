German Vice Chancellor Habeck makes surprise visit to Ukraine to discuss energy sector, reconstruction

German Vice Chancellor Habeck on his arrival at the train station in Kyiv. Photo: dpa via Spiegel 

Early on 3 April, Germany’s Vice Chancellor and Energy Minister Robert Habeck arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit, his first trip to the country since the outset of Russia’s all-out war. He and a small business delegation will focus on the energy sector, according to DW.

At the train station in Kyiv, Habeck stressed that Ukraine could get a clear signal from his visit “that we believe that it will be victorious, that it will be rebuilt, that there is an interest from Europe not only to support in times of need, but that Ukraine will also be an economically strong partner in the future,” Spiegel wrote.

