German Vice Chancellor Habeck makes surprise visit to Ukraine to discuss energy sector, reconstruction

German Vice Chancellor Habeck on his arrival at the train station in Kyiv. Photo: dpa via Spiegel
At the train station in Kyiv, Habeck stressed that Ukraine could get a clear signal from his visit “that we believe that it will be victorious, that it will be rebuilt, that there is an interest from Europe not only to support in times of need, but that Ukraine will also be an economically strong partner in the future,” Spiegel wrote.
Read also:
- President Zelenskyy meets with delegation of German arms giant Rheinmetall to discuss strengthening partnership
- 210,000 Ukrainian children enrolled in German schools, 188,000 in Polish schools since Russia’s full-scale war
- Germany to provide Ukraine with additional USD 13 billion in military aid
- German weapon assistance to Ukraine may be massively increased – Spiegel
- Germany already delivered 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine (updated)
Tags: Germany, Ukraine-Germany relations