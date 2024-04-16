War in Ukraine damages “entire international order,” Scholz tells Xi Jinping

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the Ukraine-Russia war with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting in Beijing on 16 April. Before the talk, Olaf Scholz announced in X that he would discuss with Xi Jinping how they can contribute to a “just peace” in Ukraine.

Scholz’s trip to China occurred amid growing tensions between China and Western countries. Some Chinese companies were found providing military support to Russia for its war efforts and assisting Russia in circumventing some of the economic sanctions imposed by Western nations.

Scholz about the war in Ukraine

During the meeting, Scholz warned that the ongoing war in Ukraine risks damaging the “entire international order,” according to Deutsche Welle. The German chancellor emphasized that Russia’s war violated the United Nations Charter’s principle of the inviolability of state borders.

Additionally, Scholz addressed the danger of nuclear escalation, stating that both leaders had previously made it clear that the use of nuclear weapons should not even be threatened.

According to DW correspondent Michaela Kuefner, who accompanies Chancellor Scholz’s team in China, the German delegation described the talks as “good” but provided few details.

Xi about the war in Ukraine

During a meeting, President Xi Jinping emphasized that China is not involved in Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. According to a statement released following the conversation, China has consistently “promoted peace talks in its own way” rather than being a party or participant in the conflict, as reported by ZDF Heute.

The statement also indicated that Beijing would support an international peace conference “at an appropriate time,” provided that both Russia and Ukraine accept it.

Despite China’s close alliance with Russia, Xi called for more effort to defuse the situation “instead of pouring oil on the fire,” ZDF Heute reports. He also emphasized the need for conditions conducive to restoring peace. The Chinese leader urged greater efforts to minimize the negative impact on the global economy, particularly on global industrial and supply chains.

Earlier reports indicated that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-day visit to China focused on strengthening economic ties between Germany and China and engaging in geopolitical dialogues, particularly concerning the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier this month, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a stern warning to China about the repercussions of Chinese companies supporting Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.

