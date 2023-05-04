Another Russian fuel facility on fire after alleged drone attack

Fuel storage tank on fire at Ilsk refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai early on 4 May 2023. Photo via UNIAN

In the early hours of 4 May, a fire at an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, after what might be the third drone attack on Russian fuel facilities over the recent days.

The Ukrainian news agency UNIAN says local Russian social media users wrote that they heard “pats” (a common Russian media euphemism for the sounds of explosions, – Ed.) before the fire at the Ilsky refinery, linking the “pats” to a possible drone attack on the facility.

Another day, another Russian fuel facility on fire Last night a fire broke out at Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after what might have been the third drone attack on a Russian fuel facility within days. More: https://t.co/YPS3Kt7YAD

📹via https://t.co/l4qJaaXV1p pic.twitter.com/9zrWNP3qOf — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 4, 2023

The urban-type settlement of Ilsky is located far behind the front line (more than 350 km):

Another fuel facility in the same Russian region was apparently attacked by drones a day ago, which resulted in a massive blaze that engulfed a fuel storage tank:

On 29 April, four fuel storage tanks caught fire in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, after an alleged drone attack:

Update:

The Russian state-funded news agency TASS reported that four drones carried out the attack on the Ilyinsky Oil Refinery. One of those failed to detonate, and “it will be blown up in a controlled manner, we were told by the emergency services of the Southern Federal District.”

A video emerged apparently showing the moment of the attack:

Reportedly, moment of one of the strikes on the Ilsky refinery last night – the video shows with smoke already rising over the facility 📹via @loogunda, @hochu_dodomu pic.twitter.com/IM5D2YE8ky — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 4, 2023

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: fuel, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, UAVs