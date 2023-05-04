Another Russian fuel facility on fire after alleged drone attack

Fuel storage tank on fire at Ilsk refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai early on 4 May 2023. Photo via UNIAN 

Russian Aggression

In the early hours of 4 May, a fire at an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, after what might be the third drone attack on Russian fuel facilities over the recent days.

The Ukrainian news agency UNIAN says local Russian social media users wrote that they heard “pats” (a common Russian media euphemism for the sounds of explosions, – Ed.) before the fire at the Ilsky refinery, linking the “pats” to a possible drone attack on the facility.

The urban-type settlement of Ilsky is located far behind the front line (more than 350 km):

Krasnodarskyi Krai’s Ilsky location. Frontline shows as of 4 May 2023. Map: DeepStateMap ~

Krasnodarskyi Krai’s Ilsky location. Frontline shows as of 4 May 2023. Map: DeepStateMap

Another fuel facility in the same Russian region was apparently attacked by drones a day ago, which resulted in a massive blaze that engulfed a fuel storage tank:

Oil depot on fire in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai near occupied Crimea

On 29 April, four fuel storage tanks caught fire in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, after an alleged drone attack:

Fuel depot on fire in occupied Sevastopol after alleged drone attack

Update:

The Russian state-funded news agency TASS reported that four drones carried out the attack on the Ilyinsky Oil Refinery. One of those failed to detonate, and “it will be blown up in a controlled manner, we were told by the emergency services of the Southern Federal District.”

A video emerged apparently showing the moment of the attack:

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags