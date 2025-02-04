Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1076: North Korean troops decimated in Kursk Oblast counteroffensive

Exclusives

Russia’s fiber-optic drones dodge jamming, but Ukraine hunts them with infrared and sound. A thin glass thread trailing behind new Russian drones has neutralized billions in electronic warfare defenses. Now, Ukrainian forces are scrambling to devise new air defense strategies.

Conservative commentator reveals what Trump thinks of war; his guest insists Putin will regret ‘what he did’. Bill O’Reilly says that Trump must make it very painful for Russia “to win” while Trump’s ex-EU envoy believes the security guarantees will be ironclad for Kyiv

Russia’s estimated losses in Ukraine as of day 1076 of its all-out war, according to the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff.

Military

Russia’s January losses reach over 48,000 soldiers, second-highest since 2022. Ukrainian forces marked a successful month in January, wiping out 573 Russian armored vehicles and 230 tanks, while inflicting heavy losses on Russia’s overall military strength.

Footage shows Ukrainian Bradley surviving direct anti-tank missile strike. In the Pokrovsk sector, the main axis of Russian attacks, a Bradley remained mobile after a powerful explosion and successfully withdrew from the combat zone.

Russian ground assaults increase by 30% near Toretsk, double near Chasiv Yar since December. Meanwhile, the Russians now use fewer armored vehicles due to high rates of equipment losses in Donetsk Oblast, as per a Ukrainian military spokesman.

Russian troops launch motorcycle raids targeting Ukrainian drone units in new tactics. Russian forces exploit fog conditions for rapid motorcycle-mounted raids targeting Ukrainian drone operators.

Ukrainian Air Force captain falls in aerial combat. A 24-year-old Ukrainian Air Force captain was killed during a combat mission, leaving behind a wife and 5-month old son.

Frontline report: Russian advance to Kupiansk turns into killing zone under relentless Ukrainian drone strikes. Despite holding advantageous high ground positions, Russian forces struggle with extended supply lines and relentless drone attacks that neutralize their mechanized advantage on the way to reaching the city of Kupiansk.

Russian advance on Ukraine slows by half as troop recruitment crisis deepens. Despite continued territorial gains near Kupiansk and Pokrovsk, Russia faces mounting difficulties replacing combat losses as recruitment efforts stall and previously mobilized reserves deplete.

Expert says Russians fail to dislodge Ukrainian forces from Kursk Oblast as Kyiv troops decimate 30% of North Korean troops. Ukrainian forces maintain control of captured territory in Russia’s Kursk region despite repeated counterattacks, while inflicting heavy casualties on North Korean auxiliary troops deployed to support Russian forces.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine unveils land drone with 10 m retractable mast for comms relay, EW. The Plushch (Ivy) can be operated from up to 10 km away and deploy its mast autonomously in 80 seconds.

Russia equips decoy Gerbera drones with explosive payloads. These foam UAVs, once used only to overwhelm air defenses, now pose a greater threat with 5 kg high-explosive fragmentation warheads.

Russia’s fiber-optic drones dodge jamming, but Ukraine hunts them with infrared and sound. A thin glass thread trailing behind new Russian drones has neutralized billions in electronic warfare defenses. Now, Ukrainian forces are scrambling to devise new air defense strategies.

International

Lithuanian President Nauseda: Europe can not contain Russia without US. With Russian aggression looming, Lithuania’s president warns that Europe can’t defend itself without a strong US partnership.

UK PM Starmer urges European allies to increase Ukraine support. This year, the UK “will give more military support to Ukraine than ever before.”

US actor Misha Collins funds special heavy vehicle for mine disposal teams. A new armored vehicle will help Ukrainian military engineers transport and destroy massive explosive shells safely.

Estonia commits € 600 million to strengthen Ukrainian Navy after successful maritime strikes. Estonia pledges the funding to enhance Ukraine’s naval forces and maritime infrastructure.

Latvia warns of escalating Russian hybrid warfare tactics in 2025. Latvian intelligence predicts more complex Russian interference in 2025.

Duda: Poland to support Ukraine, but it is not necessary to deploy troops. Polish President Andrzej Duda commits to supporting Ukraine while rejecting direct troop deployment.

Reuters: US military aid to Ukraine stalled by internal Biden administration debates. The final year of Biden’s presidency was marked by significant hesitation in supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Reuters: Russia eyes Saudi Arabia, UAE for Trump-Putin meeting while peace talks remain uncertain. Russian officials explore meeting venues in Saudi Arabia and UAE while questions persist about Trump’s ability to broker peace in Ukraine.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Almost 63,000 people considered missing in Ukraine, says Interior Ministry. The missing persons registry lists both military personnel and civilians.

Homeless Ukrainian man may have been killed in Bratislava, Kyiv does not rule out ethnic hatred. Internal Affairs Bureau took over investigation of a homeless Ukrainian man’s death following his detention by security guards and police in Bratislava.

Political and Legal Developments

Commander-in-chief announces major reorganization of Ukrainian military structure. Ukraine’s Army is shifting from a brigade to a corps structure, continuing reforms launched in 2023 with the creation of the 9th and 10th Corps.

Zelenskyy approves new law that simplifies citizenship for military families. This initiative is specifically designed to address the needs of foreign volunteers fighting for Ukraine and their families.

Russia seizes land from Ukrainians who refuse Russian passports in occupied Kherson Oblast. Russian occupation authorities implement systematic land confiscation from Ukrainians who resist acquiring Russian citizenship, while simultaneously settling Russian, Adyghe, and Ossetian civilians in seized properties.

Russian battalion chief wanted for Euromaidan killings since 2014 assassinated in Moscow. Armen Sarkisyan was on Interpol’s wanted list since 2014 for organizing violence against Euromaidan protesters in Kyiv. He also led the Russian Arbat battalion, recruited mostly from prisons in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Austrian bank faces pressure from EU and US after profiting from Russian arms industry. Documents reveal Raiffeisen Bank’s Russian unit received fees from companies supplying military equipment makers, while €4.4 billion in profits remain trapped under Moscow’s capital controls.

New Developments

Putin’s war economy shows cracks as interest rates hit 21% and reserves plunge. Russia’s economy shows increasing strain under war pressures with surging interest rates and depleting reserves, though experts warn economic pressure alone won’t force Putin to end Ukraine war.

Read our earlier daily review here.