Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1067: Ukraine downs over 500 Russian drones in past week

Exclusives

Turmoil at Ukraine’s defense ministry as procurement chief resists ouster. She saved Ukraine billions on bullets. But now Maryna Bezrukova may lose her job for refusing to “play politics” with the war effort.

Military

Ukrainian air defenses down over 500 Russian drones over week. This includes 375 Shahed long-range “kamikaze” drones, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Forbes: Ukrainian battalion lures Russian soldiers into deadly trap in Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian forces executed a successful deception operation in Kursk Oblast, using staged retreats to draw Russian infantry into a pre-sighted HIMARS kill zone near Sverdlikovo.

ISW: Russian forces advance near Donetsk’s Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Velyka Novosilka. Russian forces continued offensive operations across all fronts but made advances in only four locations within Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine’s General Staff confirms attack on Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery. The Ukrainians also struck a Pacific Fleet forward command post in Kursk Oblast, as per the GenStaff. The region is located about 6,000 km from the Pacific.

Russia’s Ryazan oil depot on fire for second time in days (video). Videos from the city confirmed fires at the facility, as Russia’s Defense Ministry again claimed all drones were downed in the region.

As of 26 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 830190 (+1720)

Tanks: 9868 (+9)

APV: 20549 (+4)

Artillery systems: 22323 (+14)

MLRS: 1263

Anti-aircraft systems: 1050

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 23253 (+40)

Cruise missiles: 3053

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 35124 (+53)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine hits peak strike rate on Russia as drone output tops 1.5 million. Ukraine’s domestic drone industry reaches 96% of military UAV supply, enabling record strikes on Russian territory as production targets expand to 30,000 long-range units for 2025.

Ukraine use US-supplied ADAM mines against Russian human wave attacks. Ukrainian forces counter Russian mass infantry tactics with newly deployed ADAM mines, capable of creating instant 600-meter minefields with timed self-destruction features.

Russia fills Molniya attack unmanned aerial vehicles with shrapnel to maximize Ukrainian civilian casualties. Russian forces modify Molniya drones with shrapnel and ammunition for maximum civilian impact, requiring expanded electronic warfare defenses.

Ukraine’s new Vampire systems down Russian Kh-59 missile for first time. Ukraine demonstrates growing air defense capabilities as Vampire systems successfully intercept Russian missiles, though analysts note current deployment represents only 10% of required units.

International

Bloomberg: NATO plans defense industry access to secret military standards as Russian threats grow. NATO initiates sharing of classified weapons standards with the defense industry and EU as alliance members seek increased production amid rising Russian military capabilities.

North Korea supplies 60% of Russia’s frontline ammunition for war against Ukraine, says expert. While suffering heavy casualties in human-wave attacks, North Korea maintains critical support to Russia’s war effort, providing 60% of frontline ammunition and deploying disguised rocket launchers.

The Independent: Trump plans to end war in Ukraine by spring, sources say. Trump demonstrates support for Ukraine through an inauguration invitation to Zelenskyy ally, aims to end war by spring while maintaining pressure on Putin.

Israel may have started sending Russian-made weapons to Ukraine. According to OSINT reports, a military plane was spotted flying from Israel’s military base to a Ukraine aid hub in Poland

US diplomats seek Ukraine exemption from Rubio’s aid freeze. US officials push for Ukraine exemption from broad foreign aid suspension, affecting development programs amid the ongoing review expected to last 85 days.

USAID Ukraine office ordered to suspend all project funding, Suspilne says. This follows US President Trump’s executive order for a 90-day suspension and review of international aid programs.

Political and Legal Developments

Latvia investigates ships after cable damage in the Baltic Sea. Days after a Finnish court detained a Russian shadow tanker for cable sabotage, new damage to the Latvia-Sweden undersea link triggers a NATO investigation.

Zelenskyy insists Ukraine must be central to any Russia peace talks. Ukraine’s President wants Ukraine – as a future EU member – the US, EU, and Russia at the peace talks table.

New Developments

“Running around on cocaine”: Analysts unveil fragile foundations of Russian wartime growth. They warn that the Kremlin’s reliance on shadow financing, soaring inflation, and labor shortage are creating cracks in its facade of resilience, with some predicting a looming financial crisis driven by unsustainable military spending.

Russia’s contract army strategy faces financial and demographic limits, says Ukrainian military expert. High-paying military contracts target Russia’s poorest regions as Kremlin postpones visible urban recruitment.

Russians accidentally drop another “smart bomb” on domestic territory. Last year, Russian aircraft accidentally dropped at least 165 aerial bombs on Russia and Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

ISW: Ukraine offers coal to Moldova’s Transnistria in exchange for electricity. Ukraine and Moldova’s presidents discussed aiding Transnistria’s power plant with coal and expertise to potentially ease energy costs in Moldova and reduce Russian gas dependence.

Air defenses intercept 50 out of 72 Russian drones across Ukraine. Nine decoy drones disappeared from radar, the Air Force reported. Sumy authorities reported damage to apartments, education, and administrative buildings from the attack.

Three Ukrainian sailors return to Odesa after 14-month in Yemeni Houthis’ captivity. Ukrainian officials confirmed the successful operation with Omani support to free three sailors held in Yemen since 2023.

