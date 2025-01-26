Ukraine’s new Vampire systems down Russian Kh-59 missile for first time

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have integrated Vampire missile systems to counter aerial threats, effectively using APKWS (Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System) missiles to intercept Russian targets. Military experts at Defence Express reported that the Ukrainian Navy recently demonstrated the system’s capabilities by downing a Russian Kh-59 missile.

Ukraine has received 14 Vampire systems through defense aid, all now operational. These systems effectively target both drones and missiles, with initial deliveries from American manufacturer L3Harris Technologies completed in six months.

The crew of one of the Ukrainian Naval Forces' boats destroyed Russian Kh-59 missile launched from Su-57 aircraft The missile was targeting the civilian infrastructure of the Pivdennyi seaport🎥 The Ukrainian Navy pic.twitter.com/b6soMvX9su — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 26, 2025

On 25 January, the Ukrainian Navy released footage from Odesa Oblast showing a naval crew intercepting a Kh-59 missile launched from a Russian Su-57 aircraft. The missile was targeting civilian infrastructure at the Yuzhny seaport.

According to the experts, this marks the first documented instance of APKWS missiles being used to shoot down a Kh-59. Previously, in February 2024, the Navy showcased the Vampire system’s ability to down Shahed drones using APKWS technology.

APKWS is a precision-guided weapon that integrates 70mm Hydra 70 rockets with semi-active laser guidance. Initial reports of Germany supplying this technology to Ukraine surfaced in 2023, with its first use against Russian targets documented later that year.

Defense analyst Colby Badhwar noted that while the US delivered only 14 units, Ukraine requires at least 140 to counter threats effectively. With ample Hydra 70 rocket stockpiles and BAE Systems’ production capacity of 25,000 APKWS kits annually, scaling up supply could significantly enhance Ukraine’s air defense.

