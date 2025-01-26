Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Running around on cocaine”: Analysts unveil fragile foundations of Russian wartime growth

Analysts warn that the Kremlin’s reliance on shadow financing, soaring inflation, and a labor shortage are creating cracks in the facade of resilience, with some predicting a looming financial crisis driven by unsustainable military spending.
byOlena Mukhina
26/01/2025
2 minute read
Returning Russians contribute up to 1/3 of Russian GDP growth - Bloomberg
The Red Square in Moscow, Russia. St. Basil’s Cathedral and the Kremlin. Photo: Depositphotos
“Running around on cocaine”: Analysts unveil fragile foundations of Russian wartime growth

After the start of the all-out war against Ukraine in 2022, Russia’s economy exceeded expectations. While the results are far from stellar, they are not catastrophic, CNN reports.

Last year, the Russian wartime economy likely grew faster than the economies of the US and key European nations. Unemployment hit a record low, and the increase in defense spending, though temporarily squeezing other areas, did not spiral out of control.

Elina Ribakova, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, notes that these figures send a dual message to the Russian public: “We’re still standing.” To Ukraine’s allies: “We can outlast you.”

However, experts caution that this image of economic resilience is an illusion. The Kremlin carefully maintains the facade of a stable economy to influence its adversaries. As the war approaches its third anniversary, this mask is beginning to slip.

Some analysts describe the situation as an “economy on steroids.” While the growth may appear rapid, it is artificial and unsustainable.

“‘Steroids’ is a good one, but it still produces some muscle. I wouldn’t call this muscle. It’s more like running around on cocaine,” said Ribakova.

The Kremlin also employs a strategy of “reflexive control” to shape the adversary’s perceptions. For instance, Moscow has tried to convince the West that its economic strength can fund the war for years, nudging Ukraine’s allies toward compromises that align with Kremlin goals.

Alexandra Prokopenko, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, argues that economic growth and low unemployment have become key points in Putin’s rhetoric. However, the reality is far less optimistic. Craig Kennedy, an associate at the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University, says the Kremlin hides the true cost of the war through “shadow” financing mechanisms.

His research reveals that the government compelled banks to issue subsidized loans to companies linked to military contracts. From mid-2022 to the end of 2024, private lending grew by 71%, equivalent to 19.4% of Russia’s GDP. Around 60% of these loans (up to $249 billion) supported military enterprises.

This scheme risks triggering a financial crisis as “a wave of toxic debt” accumulates, potentially collapsing the banking system when war-related companies begin defaulting.

Even without a credit crisis, Russia faces significant economic challenges. The IMF forecasts GDP growth to slow to 1.4% in 2025, following a 3.8% rise in 2024. Inflation has already reached 9.5% in 2024, up from 7.4% in 2023. Some supermarkets have even locked basic goods in cabinets to combat rising theft.

Labor market issues are also creating strain. Despite a low unemployment rate (2.3%), a shortage of skilled workers is forcing companies to raise wages, adding to inflationary pressures.

Prokopenko warns that Moscow cannot continue funding both the war and the regular economy while maintaining broader economic stability.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts