Zelenskyy insists Ukraine must be central to any Russia peace talks

Ukraine’s President wants Ukraine – as a future EU member – the US, EU, and Russia at the peace talks table.
byYuri Zoria
26/01/2025
Zelenskyy Davos
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 21 January 2025. Source: president.gov.ua
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that any peace negotiations with Russia must include Ukraine.

Before taking office on 20 January, newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump promised to end the Russo-Ukrainian war within 24 hours of taking office. Later, the promised timeline expanded to 100 days.

Speaking at a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kyiv on 25 January, Zelenskyy outlined his vision for potential peace talks.

This can only be done with Ukraine, and otherwise it simply will not work because Russia does not want to end the war and Ukraine does,” he said, according to France24.

The Ukrainian president suggested including multiple parties in negotiations:

“I really hope that there will be Ukraine, America, Europe, and the Russians. Yes, I would really like for the European voice to be there too, it is important for us because we will be members of the European Union.”

Responding to Trump’s 24-hour end war promise, Zelenskyy reiterated that Trump can fulfill his promise to end the Russo-Ukrainian war, but only if Ukraine is included in the talks. However, the Ukrainian President indicated Trump’s terms were unclear, citing Moscow’s lack of interest in ending the conflict.

After Putin expressed readiness to meet Trump following the US leader’s 23 January statement about wanting to meet as soon as possible, Zelenskyy accused the Russian president of attempting to “manipulate” Trump, NHK reports. Citing a report from Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service head indicating Putin’s readiness to continue the war, Zelenskyy said he was “confident that no Russian manipulations will succeed anymore.”

In his address, Zelenskyy emphasized that “peace through strength is possible” and identified energy resources, particularly oil, as “one of the most important keys to peace, to real security.” He called for increased pressure on Russia, describing it as “the only subject that wants this war, that is guilty of this war.

