Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1066: Power struggle erupts in Ukraine’s defense ministry as $7.6 billion weapons procurement at stake

Exclusives

Russia forced banks to secretly fund half its war costs. Can its economy survive? What does this mean for Ukraine?. Moscow’s secret war spending has forced regular businesses to borrow at a crippling 21% interest rate – creating an economic time bomb that could end the war.

Turmoil at Ukraine’s defense ministry as procurement chief resists ouster. Activists rally behind reform-minded defense procurement head Bezrukova as calls for Defense Minister Umerov’s resignation grow

Military

Russian strikes target residential buildings, critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Cherkasy oblasts. Emergency rescued five people, including two children, from a damaged nine-story building in Vyshneve, Kyiv Oblast.

Frontline report: Russian tanks trapped in Kursk as dragon’s teeth bite back. Russian efforts to breach Ukrainian lines in Kursk Oblast faltered as their own dragon’s teeth and mud turned the battlefield into a trap.

Russian troops advance in Toretsk, three other settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState.

As of 25 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 828470 (+1650)

Tanks: 9859 (+7)

APV: 20545 (+37)

Artillery systems: 22309 (+14)

MLRS: 1262 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1050

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 23213 (+51)

Cruise missiles : 3053 (+2)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 35071 (+79)

Special equipment: 3715

Intelligence and Technology

Forbes: Ukrainian Leopard 1A5 tank survives 8 Russian drone strikes, shows armor upgrades work. Ukrainian engineers have transformed 1980s-era Leopard tanks with explosive reactive armor and anti-drone netting, addressing critical vulnerabilities in modern combat.

Forbes: Ukraine, Russia hunt “invisible” fiber-optic drones with microphones, infrared lasers. Ukrainian tech firm Kara Dag pioneers detection systems using sound arrays and infrared scanning to spot Russia’s cable-controlled drones, immune to traditional jamming.

Ukraine destroys “undetectable” Russian radar system in Zaporizhzhia Oblast drone strike. Ukrainian forces eliminate advanced Russian radar installation and electronic warfare specialists in coordinated drone operation.

International

“Weapons keep flowing to Ukraine, thank God” Zelenskyy says as US reportedly halts civilian aid. Amid reports that the US has frozen civilian aid to Ukraine for 90 days, President Zelenskyy confirmed that military assistance remains uninterrupted.

US military aid to Ukraine continues despite Trump’s 90-day foreign assistance freeze. While Trump orders 90-day review of US foreign assistance, Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine’s military aid remains intact but humanitarian programs face temporary restrictions.

“Bratislava is not Moscow”: Zelenskyy backs mass protests in Slovakia against Fico. Tens of thousands of Slovaks took to the streets on 24 January, challenging Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government and its perceived pro-Russian orientation.

Moldovan president arrives in Kyiv on Zelenskyy’s birthday to reaffirm support for Ukraine. Moldova’s President Maia Sandu traveled to Kyiv to demonstrate her country’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Czech Republic to discuss refugee return facilities with Ukraine. Czech Republic joins Berlin and Warsaw in planning return facilities for Ukrainian refugees.

US suspends immigration programmes, including key initiative for Ukrainians – NYT. The Department of Homeland Security has ordered an immediate pause on decisions for multiple immigration programs, affecting pathways from Ukraine, Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela.

Political and Legal Developments

Zelenskyy offers Azeri gas to EU as Orbán blackmails Ukraine over Russian transit. Experts have dismissed the proposal to transit Azerbaijani gas through Ukraine as a likely cover for Russian supplies.

Russia orders full ID checks at Kerch Bridge, key supply route in Ukraine war. Russian officials ramp up security at the Kerch Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Nine European companies supply $66 million in military-linked equipment to Russia despite sanctions. European industrial equipment manufacturers maintain Russia operations through subsidiaries, supplying critical components to military producers while circumventing Western sanctions.

Ukrainian army psychiatrist, suspected of $1M illegal enrichment, sought to buy villa in Türkiye – media. Ukraine’s chief military psychiatrist Oleh Druz explored purchasing a $683,000 villa in Türkiye amid corruption investigations.

Zelenskyy: Ban on Russia talks blocked Putin’s shadow channels in Ukraine. Ukraine’s 2022 ban on negotiations with Putin thwarted multiple Russian attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty through shadow diplomatic channels and internal separatist movements.

ISW: Putin tells Russians to expect long war. Russian leader dismisses near-term peace prospects while positioning war as broader conflict with West, signaling to domestic audience and elites to prepare for extended campaign.

Putin claims readiness for talks, demands Ukraine repeal Zelenskyy’s decree. Russian President blamed Ukraine for stalling peace negotiations, claiming a Ukrainian presidential decree prevents meaningful talks while he remains in power.

