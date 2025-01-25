US suspends immigration programmes, including key initiative for Ukrainians – NYT

The Department of Homeland Security has suspended multiple immigration programs providing temporary residence in the United States, including the United for Ukraine initiative, The New York Times reported.

A directive obtained by NYT indicates this decision will block entry for immigrants from some of the world’s most unstable regions.

The suspended programs previously offered immigration opportunities for people from Ukraine, Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, and other countries experiencing significant challenges.

The United for Ukraine (U4U) program, initiated during President Biden’s administration, had enabled over 150,000 Ukrainians with financial sponsors to enter the US by September 2023.

A directive from a high-ranking US Citizenship and Immigration Services official demands an immediate halt to “final decisions” on related applications while the administration reviews potential termination.

Yael Schacher, director of Americas and Europe for Refugees International, described the suspension as similar to previous asylum and refugee program restrictions, calling it “a testament to the administration’s hostility to humanitarian immigration.”

Former Trump administration officials argue that many of these programs were “never lawful,” with President Trump previously ordering DHS to end “categorical parole programs” contrary to his executive orders’ policies.

On 21 January 2025, US President Trump ordered a 90-day suspension of all US foreign aid. According to him, assistance to other countries often contradicts American values.

Voice of America, citing information from the Pentagon, reported on 23 January that this does not apply to Ukraine.

Read also: