Ukraine destroys “undetectable” Russian radar system in Zaporizhzhia Oblast drone strike

Ukrainian forces eliminate advanced Russian radar installation and electronic warfare specialists in coordinated drone operation.
byOlena Mukhina
25/01/2025
Screenshot from a video of HUR
Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) located and destroyed a Russian 1L122 “Harmon” radar station along with its crew in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the agency reports.

Currently, Russian forces occupy a substantial portion of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with estimates suggesting they control around 70% of the territory. Ukrainian forces are engaged in defensive operations to reclaim lost ground and prevent further Russian advances, particularly in the western part of the region. 

According to HUR, the Russians touted the radar as capable of tracking 31 targets simultaneously, specifically targeting aerial threats, and being virtually undetectable “even from five meters away,” making it ideal for covert operations behind its lines.

HUR operatives identified this “perfect” target using a specialized drone. However, adverse weather conditions, including fog and strong winds, thwarted their initial strike.

Alarmed by the explosion, the occupiers attempted to evacuate the radar. In a video released by Ukraine’s intelligence agency, Russian forces are seen arriving at the radar site, disassembling the equipment, loading it into a vehicle, and preparing to leave. Moments later, another strike hit the target.

The operation destroyed the Harmon radar, at least three enemy personnel, and a vehicle belonging to Russian electronic warfare specialists.

