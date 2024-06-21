Ukraine’s IT Army disrupt key Russian online services

Ukrainian cyber specialists have carried out a large-scale operation against the Russian payment system “Mir” and other financial, communication, and electronic platforms of the aggressor country, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on social media.

Since Russia’s attack in 2022, Kyiv has called volunteers operating in cyberspace to help Kyiv’s war effort. Hackers, including those in the IT Army of Ukraine, have taken credit for the cyberattacks across Russia and occupied parts of the country.

“The IT Army conducted a large-scale operation. Sberbank, VTB, Tinkoff, Beeline, MTS, VKontakte, the ‘Mir’ payment system, and other financial, communication, and electronic platforms stopped working for some users,” said the ministry.

It was noted that the companies sponsoring terrorism have been unable to provide online services for several hours, and Russians have been unable to use their services.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation once again urged everyone to “complicate the enemy’s life” and join the IT Army.

Earlier, hackers of the Blackjack group, which is likely affiliated with the SBU, hacked into a Russian state-owned company that builds military facilities throughout Russia. Ukrainian cyber warriors downloaded over 1.2 TB of data from the ‘Main Military Construction Directorate for Special Facilities.

This included over 500 datasheets on Russian Ministry of Defense military facilities: weapon arsenals, anti-aircraft missile sites, headquarters, barracks.

