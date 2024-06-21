Eng
Ukraine’s IT Army disrupt key Russian online services

The Ukrainian hackers launched a large-scale attack affecting major Russian banks like Sberbank and VTB, making their services unavailable to some users.
byOlena Mukhina
21/06/2024
2 minute read
Sberbank office №8619/0336 in the Russian town city of Temryuk, where Sberbank of Russia grants mortgages for purchasing Crimean real estate. Photo: blackseanews.net
Ukrainian cyber specialists have carried out a large-scale operation against the Russian payment system “Mir” and other financial, communication, and electronic platforms of the aggressor country, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on social media.

Since Russia’s attack in 2022, Kyiv has called volunteers operating in cyberspace to help Kyiv’s war effort. Hackers, including those in the IT Army of Ukraine, have taken credit for the cyberattacks across Russia and occupied parts of the country.

“The IT Army conducted a large-scale operation. Sberbank, VTB, Tinkoff, Beeline, MTS, VKontakte, the ‘Mir’ payment system, and other financial, communication, and electronic platforms stopped working for some users,” said the ministry.

It was noted that the companies sponsoring terrorism have been unable to provide online services for several hours, and Russians have been unable to use their services.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation once again urged everyone to “complicate the enemy’s life” and join the IT Army.

Earlier, hackers of the Blackjack group, which is likely affiliated with the SBU, hacked into a Russian state-owned company that builds military facilities throughout Russia. Ukrainian cyber warriors downloaded over 1.2 TB of data from the ‘Main Military Construction Directorate for Special Facilities.

Media: Ukrainian hackers steal tech docs on 500 Russian defense facilities

This included over 500 datasheets on Russian Ministry of Defense military facilities: weapon arsenals, anti-aircraft missile sites, headquarters, barracks.

Read more:

