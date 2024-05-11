Eng
Media: Ukrainian Defense intelligence allegedly attack oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd oblast overnight

As of 2015, the refinery, attacked overnight, processed 12.6 million tons of oil, with a capacity of 15.7 million tons annually.
byMaria Tril
11/05/2024
1 minute read
attack drone unit Ukraine 128 brigade
Soldiers of the attack drone unit of the 128th Mountain assault brigade at work. Often, they will repurpose Russian trophy drones to be used against Russian troops. Photo: 128th Mountain Assault Brigade
Drones of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Agency (GUR) attacked the Volgograd oil refinery in Russia overnight on 11 May, RBC-Ukraine reported, citing its own sources.

The attack took place around 4 am. The sources said the plant’s primary oil processing units, AVT-1 and AVT-6, were damaged. Intelligence is still assessing their current condition.

The drone attack also reportedly damaged a control cable for the air coolers, resulting in 7 of them being switched off and the smoke stack of the P-1 furnace.

The refinery reportedly belongs to the Lukoil corporation. Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka is a fuel and oil enterprise in Volgograd, commissioned on 21 December 1957, producing its first gasoline. It has been part of Lukoil since the early 1990s.

As of 2015, the refinery processed 12.6 million tons of oil, with a capacity of 15.7 million tons annually.

