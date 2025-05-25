Ukrainian drones hit Russian military train with fuel in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast (video)

A drone strike carried out by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Defense Ministry destroyed a Russian military train carrying fuel in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast reportedly on 24 May. The operation targeted the Tokmak–Molochansk–Fedorivka railway section, located some 50 kilometers south of the frontline.

Ukraine has been conducting an air campaign against Russian strategic targets such as ammunition depots, command centers, military factories, oil processing and storage facilities in Russia and the Russian-occupied territory. In the first half of December 2024, multiple sabotage acts targeted rail infrastructure inside Russia. These included the destruction of railway tracks and the burning of five locomotives, underlining an escalating campaign against logistical nodes.

According to a 25 May report by HUR, the drone unit of the agency’s active operations division struck the moving train while it was transporting fuel for Russian military equipment. The agency confirmed that “at least three fuel tankers were destroyed,” severely disrupting the occupiers’ logistics.

HUR described the operation as part of a broader armed campaign aimed at “obstructing and paralyzing Russian military logistics” across occupied Ukrainian territories. Footage of the strike was released on HUR’s official website, showing explosions engulfing the tankers.

Rail logistics under increasing pressure

As noted by the defense-focused outlet Militarnyi, the route itself sustained damage during the attack, further complicating Russian efforts to transfer and support troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Crimea.

The Cyberboroshno OSINT community reported that the train was hit in the settlement of Novobohdanivka in Melitopol district, located about 50 kilometers from the active combat line.

Militarnyi highlighted ongoing efforts by Russian forces to restore and expand rail infrastructure on occupied territory, particularly in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. These include constructing a new railway connection between Rostov-on-Don and occupied Crimea through Zaporizhzhia’s Berdiansk, intended to reduce reliance on the Crimean bridge and improve transport safety for military cargo. Additionally, Russia plans to resume freight operations with Melitopol and to upgrade the Mariupol–Rostov-on-Don line to strengthen connections with occupied Crimea.