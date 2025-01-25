Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

ISW: Putin tells Russians to expect long war

Russian leader dismisses near-term peace prospects while positioning war as broader conflict with West, signaling to domestic audience and elites to prepare for extended campaign.
byOlena Mukhina
25/01/2025
2 minute read
Russia to choose between guns and butter in 2025, Bloomberg predicts
The Kremlin in Moscow. Photo: Depositphotos
ISW: Putin tells Russians to expect long war

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin stated during an interview on state television with Kremlin propagandist Pavel Zarubin that Russia is unlikely to participate in peace negotiations anytime soon, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Putin continues to signal to both domestic and international audiences that he is not interested in peace without the fulfillment of all his demands and remains committed to the idea of the complete capitulation of Ukraine.

Russian leader’s remarks were primarily aimed at conveying to Russian society that the war would continue. He emphasized that Russia is unlikely to engage in peace talks in the near future and framed its military aggression against Ukraine as part of a broader conflict between Russia and the West.

“Putin is likely using his interview with Zarubin on Russian state television to signal to Russian society that Russia is unlikely to participate in peace negotiations in the near future and that the war is unlikely to end soon,” said the ISW experts.

According to them, Putin also sought to influence Russian elites who were eager to see the war end. His message was intended to convince them that no quick paths to peace would be forthcoming.

This statement once again underscores Putin’s consistent stance, promoting the narrative that Ukraine is a puppet of the West and that the war is part of a global confrontation between major powers. Furthermore, the Russian leader believes that negotiations over the war in Ukraine can only be conducted between the US and Russia, excluding Ukraine from the process.

During the interview, Putin sought to position himself as an equal to Donald Trump, reinforcing his long-held belief that Russia is a great power and the successor to the Soviet Union.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts