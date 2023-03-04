Despite claimed openness for peace talks, Russia still pursues maximalist goals – Canada’s intel

In its latest report based on the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command analysis, the Canadian Armed Forces say that Russia continues demonstrating a commitment to its maximalist war aims despite Russia’s professed openness to negotiations.

The Canadian Armed Forces tweeted:

“Russia continues to demonstrate a commitment to its maximalist war aims, which is at odds with its professed openness to a negotiated settlement to the conflict.”

“For example, Russia insists, as a precondition to any peace agreement, that four contested regions of Ukraine are and must remain part of Russia.”

“Russia knows its preconditions are a non-starter for Ukraine, indicating Russia is currently unwilling to negotiate a good-faith peace agreement.”

Tags: negotiations, Russian propaganda