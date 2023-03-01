Russia trying to reintroduce false narrative that it is open for negotiations – ISW

Editor’s Note In its latest assessment of the Russian offensive campaign, the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War says that the Kremlin is likely attempting to reintroduce a Russian information operation aimed at “falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations while the collective West refuses to negotiate.” In its latest assessment of the Russian offensive campaign, the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War says that the Kremlin is likely attempting to reintroduce a Russian information operation aimed at “falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations while the collective West refuses to negotiate.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on February 28 that Russian officials are open to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine but that Ukraine and the West must recognize new “territorial realities” associated with Russia’s illegal annexation of occupied territories in Ukraine.

Peskov added that Ukraine also needs to consider Russia’s specific goals in the war in Ukraine to reach a negotiated settlement. These goals include regime change of the Ukrainian government under the rubric of “denazification“ and the elimination of Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against future Russian attacks under the rubric of “demilitarization.”

Peskov also stated that Russia made serious preparations for security talks before launching the invasion of Ukraine but accused the West of being unreceptive to such talks.

Russia’s suggested pre-invasion security talks called for the West to acknowledge a list of “security guarantees” demanding a moratorium on NATO expansion, a ban on the deployment of Western strike weapons near Russia, and the de facto withdrawal of NATO forces to their 1997 posture.

Tags: negotiations, Russian propaganda