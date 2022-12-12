Russians attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure hoping to force Ukrainians into negotiations – Ukraine Def Min Reznikov

Defense ministers Oleksii Reznikov fo Ukraine and Pål Jonson of Sweden at a briefing in Odesa, 11 December 2022. Photo: Odesa Media Center

The Russians continue their attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as they count on Ukraine to be forced into negotiations, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said at a briefing in Odesa on 11 December, Ukrinform reports.

“They (the Russians, – Ed.) are unable to gain an advantage on the battlefield so they are fighting against the civilian population. Their goal is to plunge us into darkness and cold during the winter period so that we surrender and give up, so that we can’t maintain order, and so that we lose our stability. And then, according to their plan, we might seek negotiations,” the minister emphasized.

He noted that Russia’s plan will fail because the enemy is running low on resources, including missiles.

