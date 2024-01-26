Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Ukraine plans construction of four new nuclear reactors to replace lost capacity

Preparatory work is scheduled for the summer of 2024.
byBohdan Ben
26/01/2024
2 minute read
Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant. Photo via Censor net
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The construction is planned as the expansion of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant in western Ukraine, the energy minister German Galushchenko told Reuters.

It is intended to replace energy capacity lost due to Russia’s occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, in 2022.

Galushchenko said Ukraine expects to import equipment for two Soviet-era VVER-1000 reactors from Bulgaria to complete reactors 3 and 4 at Khmelnytskyi, construction of which began in the 1980s but was never finished. Simultaneously, Ukraine wants to construct two entirely new modern AP1000 reactors in cooperation with American company Westinghouse, which would become units 5 and 6 at Khmelnytskyi.

If we received the reactor vessels today, I think it would be 2.5 years, and we would have a third reactor on line,” Galushchenko told Reuters.

Ukraine’s three nuclear plants in government-controlled territory currently supply over 55% of the country’s electricity. Expanding nuclear power generation will help replace the lost capacity from Zaporizhzhia as the war with Russia continues.

In December 2023, Ukraine’s nuclear power firm Energoatom and Westinghouse signed an agreement to purchase equipment for Khmelnytskyi’s 5th power unit. Galushchenko said that the construction plan could be completed within a few years if legislation is approved in time.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts