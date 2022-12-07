Ukraine says Russian attacks damaged 350 gas facilities – Reuters

Russian attacks on Ukraine damaged 350 natural gas facilities in Ukraine, said Oleksiy Chernyshov, chief executive of Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz.

“We have started the heating season – we expect it to be the hardest ever.”

According to him, the loss of gas production capacity amounted to a value of around $700 million.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Naftogaz, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine Russia war