Czech Republic to discuss refugee return facilities with Ukraine

Czech Republic joins Berlin and Warsaw in planning return facilities for Ukrainian refugees.
byMaria Tril
25/01/2025
2 minute read
Refugees from Ukraine.
Refugees from Ukraine. Illustrative photo
Czech Republic is preparing to establish return centres to facilitate Ukrainian refugees’ back to Ukraine, Czech’s media outlet Deník N reported on 24 January.

The initiative will be discussed during next week’s visit of Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is responsible for relations with Ukrainian citizens abroad. He will arrive for negotiations in the Czech Republic on 28 January 2025.

Chernyshov said in early January that returning refugees could be exempt from mobilization in most cases.

Ukraine is ready to accept citizens living abroad in the defence industry, as the country lacks qualified workers,” he said.

Ukraine’s mobilization faces critical challenges: declining enlistment, high casualties, and systemic conscription issues have created a severe manpower shortage. To address this, the government is reforming mobilization processes, launching targeted recruitment campaigns, and incentivizing citizens abroad to return by offering defense sector jobs with mobilization exemption guarantees.

The return centres abroad will help Ukrainians with their return while serving as cultural and community hubs. Similar projects are being prepared in Berlin, and Ukraine has discussed the initiative with Poland.

The Ministry of Interior said that approximately 390,000 Ukrainians currently hold temporary protection status in the Czech Republic. Interior Minister Vít Rakušan told Czech Television in December that about 60 percent of refugees plan to stay in the Czech Republic after the war ends.

