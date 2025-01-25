Ukrainian army psychiatrist, suspected of $1M illegal enrichment, sought to buy villa in Turkey – media

Support us on Patreon
Ukraine’s chief military psychiatrist Oleh Druz explored purchasing a $683,000 villa in Türkiye amid corruption investigations.
25/01/2025
The villa in Turkey, for which Druz was to buy for $683,000
Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleh Druz, suspected of illegal enrichment exceeding $1 million, reportedly planned to purchase a villa in Türkiye.

On 21 January, the SBU reported the detention of the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the acquisition of unjustified assets worth more than $1 million during the full-scale invasion.

Law enforcement sources shared further investigation details with Ukrainian media, including Liga.net and Radio Free Europe.

According to the source, Druz made two trips to Türkiye in 2024. He allegedly explored purchasing a three-story villa with a pool, priced at 650,000 euros (over $683,000).

The source revealed that Druz bought a hybrid Toyota for his adopted daughter and recorded this purchase on his phone. Druz also spent 300,000 UAH ($315,000) on a dog kennel.

Druz
An enclosure for dogs, for which Druz paid $315,000. Credit: Radio Liberty

Law enforcement investigated that Druz’s wife, originally a Russian citizen, has obtained Ukrainian citizenship. Their son, residing in Kyiv, still holds a Russian passport.

On 22 January, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Oleh Druz, suspecting him of illicit enrichment of over $1 million. During the searches, SBU investigators found $152,000 and €34,000.

In 2017, Oleg Druz was the head of the Psychiatry Clinic at a military hospital. Then he was caught taking a bribe. According to the investigation, he demanded 52,000 hryvnias to help him evade service. However, a few months later, the case was closed due to “lack of corpus delicti”.

