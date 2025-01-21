Support us on Patreon
SBU detaines top military mental health official for illicit enrichment in Ukraine

Ukraine’s security service detained a top military mental health official who allegedly amassed over $1 million in undeclared assets during wartime.
byMaria Tril
21/01/2025
2 minute read
SBU found money at the house while detaining the chief Armed Forces psychiatrist over suspected illicit enrichment. Credit: SBU
SBU detaines top military mental health official for illicit enrichment in Ukraine

Ukraine’s security service detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces on 21 January over alleged illicit enrichment exceeding $1 million, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports.

The official serves as deputy head of the central medical commission that evaluates potential military recruits’ fitness for service.

While the SBU did not name the suspect, Oleh Druz holds the position of chief military psychiatrist, according to a law enforcement source cited by Ukrainska Pravda.

“During the full-scale invasion, this official acquired unjustified assets worth over $1 million. The suspect did not declare the corresponding property and registered it under his wife, daughter, sons and other third parties,” SBU reported.

According to the investigation, the suspect purchased multiple properties between 2022 and 2024. These include a private house in Kyiv Oblast’s Obukhiv district, apartments in Kyiv and Odesa, and land plots.

The official also acquired several luxury vehicles: two BMW X7s from 2024 and 2022, a 2023 BMW X5, and a 2022 BMW X3.

During searches, SBU investigators found $152,000 and €34,000 in cash, the agency reports.

The suspect faces criminal charges under two articles of Ukraine’s Criminal Code: illegal enrichment and false declaration of assets.

Ukraine’s defense and health ministries plan to reform the institution by November 2025 to address corruption and bureaucratic issues.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) is actively fighting corruption, including within military leadership. Recent actions include detaining high-ranking military officers for alleged negligence related to territorial losses, demonstrating Ukraine’s commitment to addressing misconduct even during wartime.

