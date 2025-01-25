Russia forced its banks to secretly fund half its war costs. Can its economy survive? What does this mean for Ukraine?

4 Why is this hidden funding dangerous for Russia?

Most military contractors who received these forced loans won’t be able to repay them, creating a massive risk for banks.

To fight inflation caused by this hidden lending, Russia’s Central Bank had to raise interest rates dramatically, forcing regular businesses to borrow at over 21%.

This is causing financial distress among otherwise healthy companies, including major state firms like Gazprom, which is borrowing at 22% to cover losses from collapsed European exports.

It is also setting the stage for a major credit crisis, where the government would have to step in to pay these massive company debts. This won’t be easy, as the total amount borrowed is more than all of Russia’s oil and gas income or defense spending, and 6.5 times more than the government’s own new borrowing.

The Central Bank has identified this preferential lending scheme as a significant threat to Russia’s economic stability, noting that it has become the main driver of inflation and is largely “insensitive” to interest rate hikes.