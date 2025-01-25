Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy offers Azeri gas to EU as Orbán blackmails Ukraine over Russian transit

Earlier, experts have called the transit of Azerbaijani gas through Ukraine a likely cover for Russian supplies.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
25/01/2025
Russian gas to Europe
Russian gas pipes in Ukraine/open source
Ukraine is ready to use its infrastructure to transit Azerbaijani gas to Europe, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Zelenskyy revealed that he had recently discussed the idea with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

“Azerbaijan has a large export capacity—25 billion cubic meters,” Zelenskyy said. “We can use our infrastructure if countries in Europe need gas. But not Russian gas.”

The proposal comes after Russian gas flows through Ukraine were halted earlier this month following the expiration of a key transit agreement at the end of 2024. Countries like Slovakia and Hungary, which relied heavily on the pipeline, have expressed frustration. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has even threatened to veto EU sanctions on Russia unless the pipeline is reopened.

“If the Ukrainians want help to sanction the Russians, let them reopen the gas pipeline,” Orbán said.

Zelenskyy, however, ruled out such a move.

“We will not let the Russians profit,” he declared. “But will we let the Azerbaijanis earn? With pleasure. Will we help the Slovaks? With pleasure.”

Energy analysts are skeptical about Azerbaijan’s ability to meet the required gas volumes for European demand.

“Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a key EU energy partner, but they lack the production capacity for significant increases at the moment,” Aura Sabadus, a gas markets analyst at ICIS, told Politico.

Ukrainian energy expert Mykhailo Gonchar warned of a potential scheme where Russian gas could be rebranded as Azerbaijani.

“An Azerbaijani company could contract with European countries but would need to buy additional gas from Russia to meet demand,” he told Euromaidan Press, describing the arrangement as “Putin’s scheme under Aliyev’s flag.”

Despite Zelenskyy’s offer, doubts about Azerbaijan’s production capacity and concerns over potential Russian involvement cast uncertainty over the plan’s feasibility.

