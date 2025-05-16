Forbes: drone captures deadly crash of Russian biker soldier as Moscow persists with failed motorbike raids

As the Russian military faces equipment shortages, it increasingly relies on motorcycles for troop movement and assaults across the front in Ukraine. But these tactics have proven fatal for the troops, Forbes says, citing a possibly lethal case of one of such frontline bike riders.

On or just before 15 May, a Ukrainian drone captured the moment a Russian motorcyclist attempted to leap an anti-tank ditch somewhere along the 1000+ kilometer front. In broad daylight, the soldier crossed no-man’s-land without immediate incident. But as he approached a six-meter-deep and six-meter-wide anti-tank trench, he accelerated up a loosely piled berm—likely built to stop armored vehicles—and aimed to jump.

The jump failed. The rider either died or was severely injured in the crash. According to Forbes, such jumps are normally possible at around 30 km/h on stable ramps. But the dirt pile used here was loose and not built for bike launches.

Russian bikers near Pokrovsk

On 17 April, Russia launched what Forbes called an unprecedented assault involving 150 motorcycles and ATVs near Myrolyubivka, just east of Pokrovsk. These troops attacked Ukrainian positions held by the 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade.

Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security reported that the brigade “delivered a decisive blow against waves of Russian equipment and manpower.” The attack was repelled with what the brigade described as discipline and precision. Ukrainian sources claimed over 240 Russian troops were killed or wounded and 96 motorcycles were destroyed.

Why motorcycle assaults persist

Despite repeated failure, Russia continues to use motorcycle troops in “reconnaissance-by-force” missions. These units are often under-trained, poorly equipped, and sent ahead to expose Ukrainian positions by drawing fire, but “the bike assaults occasionally work,” Forbes wrote.

Nick Reynolds and Jack Watling of the Royal United Services Institute wrote that Russian troops are “ordered to advance towards where they assess Ukrainian positions to be.” Once fired upon, commanders identify possible weaknesses and continue pressing with more troops.

Trench lost near Malynivka

Last week, Russia’s 39th Motor Rifle Brigade exploited a weak point in Ukrainian lines near Malynivka, just outside Pokrovsk. According to Forbes, Russian drones neutralized Ukrainian armored counterattacks, allowing infantry to capture a segment of trench.