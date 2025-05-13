Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Until the last motorcycle”: How Russia’s bizarre bike assaults reveal a brutal battlefield calculus

Russian soldiers riding motorcycles straight into Ukrainian fire may seem like suicide missions, but these bizarre assault tactics reveal a calculated strategy that’s slowly working despite astronomical losses.
byDavid Axe
13/05/2025
4 minute read
A wrecked Russian scooter in southern Donetsk Oblast
A wrecked Russian scooter in southern Donetsk Oblast. 110th Mechanized Brigade capture.
“Until the last motorcycle”: How Russia’s bizarre bike assaults reveal a brutal battlefield calculus

The roads and fields around the village of Vilne Pole, in southern Donetsk Oblast, are littered with the wreckage of scores of Russian motorcycles. Repeatedly attacking on bikes, Russian troops—possibly from the 60th Motor Rifle Brigade—are getting massacred by drones and artillery from the Ukrainian 31st and 110th Mechanized Brigades.

But that doesn’t mean the Russian brigade can’t gain ground around Vilne Pole—or even capture the village as the Kremlin aims to consolidate its control over Donetsk Oblast. It only takes one successful bike assault to give Russian forces a lodgement. Once a few Russians are entrenched in new positions, heavier reinforcements almost always arrive, and quickly.

Russian bike assaults, which have become much more common as the Kremlin’s stocks of armored vehicles run low, can be extremely costly to the exposed riders. On or just before Monday, the 110th Mechanized Brigade spotted at least 20 Russian bikes—plus at least one electric scooter—motoring toward the front line. 

Explosive first-person-view drones swooped down. “Another day—a few more burned ‘iron horses,’” the 110th Mechanized Brigade quipped. “We continue to work. Until the last motorcycle.”

But despite their losses, the Russian regiments and brigades in southern Donetsk do possess heavier equipment than the bikes. They’re saving them—until the bike troops manage to break through to the relative safety of a built-up area. 

Russian bikes with anti-drone armor. Via Telegram.

It’s standard practice, as the wider war grinds into its fourth year, for Russian regiments to send under-trained, unprotected troops on “reconnaissance-by-force” missions in the early hours of a planned offensive.

“These are ordered to advance towards where they assess Ukrainian positions to be, conducting reconnaissance by drawing fire,” Nick Reynolds and Jack Watling explained in a recent study for the Royal United Services Institute in London.

“If the group encounters resistance, Russian commanders assess where they believe the best lines of approach are, and in particular, where the boundaries between defensive units lie,” Reynolds and Watling added. “If Ukrainian positions are positively identified, sections are persistently sent forward to attack positions.”

So when dozens or even a hundred or more Russians attack on motorcycles, they’re usually just the first wave of a planned multiple-wave assault. But the second wave doesn’t bother to deploy its heavier, pricier, and more precious armored vehicles unless the first wave, usually traveling on lighter, cheaper vehicles, succeeds. 

It’s a try-and-try-again approach to mechanized warfare that costs Russia a thousand or more casualties a day, but still occasionally results in breakthroughs. Last week, one Russian unit—the 39th Motor Rifle Brigade, it seems—finally found a weak point in the Ukrainian line: a stretch of exposed trenchline outside the village of Malynivka, just outside Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, 65 kilometers northeast of Vilne Pole. 

Russian drones knocked out some of the armored vehicles shuttling Ukrainian troops to the trench, and over the following days, Russian infantry captured a segment of the trench. Russian reinforcements piled in, and a Ukrainian counterattack failed when drones swarmed it.  

The lesson for the 110th Mechanized Brigade is: don’t get cocky. The Russians are losing a lot of bikes and scooters—and their riders—assaulting Vilne Pole. So far, they’ve failed. But they may not fail forever, and it only takes one successful attack to shift the front line. 

And the Ukrainians can’t count on sheer attrition to alter the Russians’ methods. Russian casualties—around 1,000 killed and wounded every day—are slightly lower on a monthly basis than the number of Russian recruits. 

On balance, the Kremlin recruits a few thousand more troops every month than it buries or sends to the hospital. So battered regiments and brigades still have enough infantry, and can keep attacking even as the wrecked bikes and scooters—and the bodies—pile up.

six-hour russian assault repelled ukraine's 110th mechanized brigade donetsk oblast (video) btr-82a tank sights ukrainian fpv drones 17 2025 earlier screenshots combat footage separate motorized rifle 1000182305-scaled occupying forces spent
Explore further

Six-hour Russian assault repelled by Ukraine’s 110th Mechanized in Donetsk Oblast (video)

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!