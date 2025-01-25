Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Weapons keep flowing to Ukraine, thank God” Zelenskyy says as US reportedly halts civilian aid

Amid reports that the US has frozen civilian aid to Ukraine for 90 days, President Zelenskyy confirmed that military assistance remains uninterrupted.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
25/01/2025
2 minute read
ukraine needs stable peaceful post-assad syria zelenskyy says ukrainian president volodymyr during 24 2024 video address presidentgovua 6faf56fc6461e73f8f33454ac1d7aedb_1734982781_extra_large meeting stavka supreme commander-in-chief 23 ukraine's outlined strategy engaging emphasizing importance regional
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his 24 December 2024 video address. Photo: president.gov.ua
“Weapons keep flowing to Ukraine, thank God” Zelenskyy says as US reportedly halts civilian aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed reports that US civilian aid programs for Ukraine have been suspended for 90 days under the directive of newly appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Zelensky acknowledged the suspension but emphasized that military assistance remains intact.

The aid suspension reflects shifting US foreign policy priorities under Trump’s second term, as his administration maintains military support for Ukraine while broadly cutting foreign assistance programs. The move has sparked concerns about the impact on crucial civilian services, even as Trump takes a harder line against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

“As for the aid restrictions, I’m not ready to speak in detail yet,” Zelenskyy remarked. “I know there are some 90-day restrictions on humanitarian programs, and we need to examine the specifics. I focus on military aid—it hasn’t been halted, thank God.”

According to Politico, the State Department’s 90-day pause affects almost all foreign aid spending, though funding for Egypt and Israel and emergency food aid are exempt. After 85 days, Secretary Rubio will recommend to President Trump which programs should resume or remain frozen.

Reuters confirms that humanitarian aid to Ukraine is among the suspended programs, citing a USAID source. The freeze affects key sectors, including education and healthcare, as part of a broader pushback against what Trump and Republican lawmakers have long criticized as “wasteful spending” on foreign aid.

On his first day back in office, Trump’s executive order directed the State Department to review all foreign aid programs. While many programs had already received congressional funding—creating legal hurdles for implementation—Rubio’s directive appears to expand the scope of the original order, Politico reports. The suspension has reportedly alarmed State Department staff, though the department remains silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, Trump has intensified his stance against Russia, warning Putin to end the nearly three-year invasion of Ukraine or face severe economic sanctions.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts