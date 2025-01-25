“Weapons keep flowing to Ukraine, thank God” Zelenskyy says as US reportedly halts civilian aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed reports that US civilian aid programs for Ukraine have been suspended for 90 days under the directive of newly appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Zelensky acknowledged the suspension but emphasized that military assistance remains intact.

The aid suspension reflects shifting US foreign policy priorities under Trump’s second term, as his administration maintains military support for Ukraine while broadly cutting foreign assistance programs. The move has sparked concerns about the impact on crucial civilian services, even as Trump takes a harder line against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

“As for the aid restrictions, I’m not ready to speak in detail yet,” Zelenskyy remarked. “I know there are some 90-day restrictions on humanitarian programs, and we need to examine the specifics. I focus on military aid—it hasn’t been halted, thank God.”

According to Politico, the State Department’s 90-day pause affects almost all foreign aid spending, though funding for Egypt and Israel and emergency food aid are exempt. After 85 days, Secretary Rubio will recommend to President Trump which programs should resume or remain frozen.

Reuters confirms that humanitarian aid to Ukraine is among the suspended programs, citing a USAID source. The freeze affects key sectors, including education and healthcare, as part of a broader pushback against what Trump and Republican lawmakers have long criticized as “wasteful spending” on foreign aid.

On his first day back in office, Trump’s executive order directed the State Department to review all foreign aid programs. While many programs had already received congressional funding—creating legal hurdles for implementation—Rubio’s directive appears to expand the scope of the original order, Politico reports. The suspension has reportedly alarmed State Department staff, though the department remains silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, Trump has intensified his stance against Russia, warning Putin to end the nearly three-year invasion of Ukraine or face severe economic sanctions.

