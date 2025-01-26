Ukraine use US-supplied ADAM mines against Russian human wave attacks

Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian forces counter Russian mass infantry tactics with newly deployed ADAM mines, capable of creating instant 600-meter minefields with timed self-destruction feature.
26/01/2025
The Ukrainian Armed Forces are already using ADAM antipersonnel mines to target Russian occupiers. These mines were first introduced into Ukrainian military service in January, according to Defense Express.

ADAM is a type of anti-personnel landmine delivered via 155mm artillery shells, designed to create instant minefields ahead of enemy movements. Each artillery round can deploy 36 ADAM mines, which are engineered to self-destruct after a predetermined time to minimize risks to civilians.

The report notes that 155mm shells containing ADAM mines have been spotted in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers from the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade. OSINT experts identified the shell in an image as the 155mm M692 artillery round, which contains 36 antipersonnel mines.

Additionally, an M731 shell in the lineup is equipped with M67 and M72 mines, each with a self—destruction time of four or 48 hours.

The report explains that when fired from a self-propelled artillery system like the M109, these shells have a range of approximately 17.6 kilometers. The antipersonnel mines dispersed by the shells can cover a distance of up to 600 meters, with an effective radius for neutralizing personnel of up to 7 meters.

In 2024, the announcement came that the US would supply ADAM mines to Ukraine, underscoring their role in helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces counter Russian “human wave” assaults.

Subsequently, it was revealed that the Pentagon would send 155mm artillery shells designed for remote mine-laying, equipped with ADAM antipersonnel mines and self-destruction mechanisms, as part of a defense aid package. Additionally, the Ukrainian army was promised the Modular Pack Mine System (MOPMS) and the Volcano system.

