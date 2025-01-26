Concerns that US President Donald Trump might withdraw support for Ukraine or make unfavorable compromises appear unfounded. According to insiders cited by The Independent, Trump is committed to ending the war in Ukraine by spring.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as he has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly, saying he could do it even before taking office. However, that did not happen. It still remains uncertain how Trump will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that he might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity and cease the US aid for the country.

Trump’s readiness to cooperate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration is underscored by the presence of one of Zelenskyy’s key allies in a place of honor at President Trump’s inauguration.

“For those worrying about Ukraine, they should take note of Arakhamia’s presence at the inauguration. This was a very significant move and shows the intent of Donald Trump to ensure that Ukraine gets a good deal at the end of this process. It should calm some nerves,” an anonymous source said.

The source emphasized Trump’s serious approach to resolving the war. While the president faces complex challenges, he reportedly plans to work closely with Zelenskyy, with an official meeting expected soon.

“Zelenskyy did not feel he could go to the inauguration himself, but he sent his number two, who was treated with huge respect,” the source added.

Arakhamia attended the Capitol Rotunda ceremony and later informed Ukrainian media that an official Ukrainian delegation might meet with Trump as early as February.

Journalists noted that Trump appears to be playing a “double game” to bring the war to an end. On one hand, he warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the US is prepared to maintain military support for Ukraine until the war concludes. On the other, he has referred to Zelenskyy as “no angel,” signaling a balanced stance.

This dual strategy highlights divisions within Trump’s administration over the war and the level of US support for Ukraine. However, Trump has publicly committed to ending the war by spring.

