Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

The Independent: Trump plans to end war in Ukraine by spring, sources say

Trump demonstrates support for Ukraine through inauguration invitation to Zelenskyy ally, aims to end war by spring while maintaining pressure on Putin.
byOlena Mukhina
26/01/2025
2 minute read
Trump Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump during a meeting on 19 November 2024. Source: president.gov.ua
The Independent: Trump plans to end war in Ukraine by spring, sources say

Concerns that US President Donald Trump might withdraw support for Ukraine or make unfavorable compromises appear unfounded. According to insiders cited by The Independent, Trump is committed to ending the war in Ukraine by spring.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as he has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly, saying he could do it even before taking office. However, that did not happen. It still remains uncertain how Trump will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that he might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity and cease the US aid for the country.

Trump’s readiness to cooperate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration is underscored by the presence of one of Zelenskyy’s key allies in a place of honor at President Trump’s inauguration.

“For those worrying about Ukraine, they should take note of Arakhamia’s presence at the inauguration. This was a very significant move and shows the intent of Donald Trump to ensure that Ukraine gets a good deal at the end of this process. It should calm some nerves,” an anonymous source said.

The source emphasized Trump’s serious approach to resolving the war. While the president faces complex challenges, he reportedly plans to work closely with Zelenskyy, with an official meeting expected soon.

“Zelenskyy did not feel he could go to the inauguration himself, but he sent his number two, who was treated with huge respect,” the source added.

Arakhamia attended the Capitol Rotunda ceremony and later informed Ukrainian media that an official Ukrainian delegation might meet with Trump as early as February.

Journalists noted that Trump appears to be playing a “double game” to bring the war to an end. On one hand, he warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the US is prepared to maintain military support for Ukraine until the war concludes. On the other, he has referred to Zelenskyy as “no angel,” signaling a balanced stance.

This dual strategy highlights divisions within Trump’s administration over the war and the level of US support for Ukraine. However, Trump has publicly committed to ending the war by spring.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts