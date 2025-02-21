EU leaders to visit Kyiv as Trump blames Ukraine for Russia’s war

While the administration of US President Donald Trump is shifting American policy on Ukraine, European Union leaders and officials from several countries will visit Kyiv to rally around Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss security guarantees, Politico reports.

Trump’s rhetoric has changed sharply in recent days. He accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of starting the war, stating that he “should never have started it.” Additionally, Trump called the Ukrainian leader a “dictator without elections” despite his 57% support rating among the Ukrainians.

European leaders are scheduled to visit Ukraine on Monday, 24 February, the third anniversary of the start of Russia’s all-out war. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, European Council President António Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Ukraine in person.

Meanwhile, several officials told Politico that the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, Malta, and Canada will join either in person or virtually. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is also set to participate, although the format of her involvement has yet to be confirmed.

“The meeting will take place on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, days after the US president blamed Ukraine for starting the war Moscow launched in February 2022,” the report emphasizes.

Earlier, the European Commission’s College of Commissioners announced they were heading to Ukraine to discuss the bloc’s security, following the absence of top European leaders from Trump’s 18 February negotiations with Russia in Saudi Arabia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also confirmed that he expects several heads of state and EU leaders in Kyiv on 24 February.

The Ukrainian leader is now trying to rally allies after Trump called him incompetent who allegedly tricked the US into spending tens of billions of dollars on military aid.

Several individuals involved in organizing the meeting stated they could not disclose the names of the attending leaders for security reasons. Croatia, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Estonia, Sweden, Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Germany did not respond to requests for comment on their potential participation. The Czech Republic stated it would not be sending its leader to Ukraine.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel said that calling Zelenskyy a dictator amid Russia’s war requires a great deal of cynicism from Trump.

As for French President Emmanuel Macron, he is expected to visit Washington next week. Former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal confirmed that he would be in Kyiv during the week.

