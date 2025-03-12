Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1111: US restores aid for Ukraine after Saudi Arabia meeting

Exclusive

Trump’s aid freeze just dealt Ukraine a strategic blow no future weapon supplies can repair. A military expert warns that even if Trump resumes aid tomorrow, the psychological damage of unreliable American support will haunt Ukraine’s war strategy, forcing defensive caution where bold counteroffensives once stood possible.

Military

Russian forces advance east of Sudzha city as North Korean troops lead Kursk Oblast counteroffensive. Ukrainian defenders face mounting pressure as Russian and North Korean forces coordinate attacks across multiple sectors, with analysts questioning how long Ukraine can maintain defensive lines.

Moscow oil refinery and Druzhba pipeline targeted in drone attack, Ukraine’s military says. Ukraine’s General Staff says the refinery’s production facilities were struck, while explosions were recorded “in the area” of the oil pipeline’s dispatch station.

Russia faced record-breaking drone attack overnight, claiming downing of 337 UAVs (UPDATED). Moscow Oblast was allegedly attacked by 91 drones, several airports temporarily suspended operations, and a railway and an oil tank were damaged.

As of 11 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 887620 (+1300)

Tanks: 10303 (+11)

APV: 21423 (+23)

Artillery systems: 24346 (+75)

MLRS: 1313 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1103

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 28801 (+198)

Cruise missiles: 3121 (+1)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 40205 (+134)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine confirms first Russian jet downed by Italian-French SAMP/T system. Air Force spokesman Ihnat said since its deployment in Ukraine, the SAMP/T had scored a confirmed kill of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft.

Disinformation Center: Russia spreads false nuclear provocation claims to undermine Ukraine’s peace efforts. Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation reveals Russia’s latest false claims about Kursk Nuclear Power Plant as a strategic effort to weaken Ukraine’s position amid the US talks.

Ukrainian commander warns European armies are not prepared for Russia’s “zombie” tactics. A Ukrainian drone unit commander describes Russian forces advancing “like zombies” despite massive casualties, warning that Western European militaries are unprepared for Moscow’s human wave tactics.

Russia deploys black market Starlink terminals to launch Iranian drones, says Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson. Ukraine’s Air Force reports Russia using Starlink terminals and SIM cards in Iranian-made Shahed drones while Ukrainian defenses work to develop countermeasures amid attacks on villages and towns.

“You got no cards, Elon” Musk gets mocked over his cyberattack origin claims. Republicans are going after Musk

International

Yermak says Ukraine is ready to sign critical minerals deal with US following Saudi Arabia talks. He said Ukraine will resume receiving US intelligence data and military support while negotiators prepare a more comprehensive minerals development agreement.

Von der Leyen warns Putin cannot be trusted, calls for strengthening European defenses by € 800 billion. Ursula von der Leyen stresses the urgency of reinforcing Europe’s defense capabilities and deterring the Russian leader.

Dominic Abelene, New Zealand soldier in Ukraine’s International Legion, remembered in Kyiv. Friends, fellow soldiers, and comrades gathered in Kyiv to honor Dominic Abelene, a New Zealand soldier who was killed in combat, with a moving Māori dance in tribute to his service in Ukraine.

NATO military chiefs meet in Paris without US to plan rapid response force for Ukraine. Nearly all NATO members except the US gather in Paris to discuss creating international security forces with heavy weaponry that could rapidly deploy to Ukraine if Russia violates a future ceasefire agreement.

OSCE chief calls Russia valuable partner despite it violating OSCE purpose. The OSCE was created to prevent conflicts through diplomacy and monitoring.

Iceland doubles aid for Kyiv in 2025 and contributes € 2 million to energy fund. The Nordic country joins over 30 international partners contributing to Ukraine’s €1 billion Energy Support Fund while committing to at least €27.5 million in annual aid through 2028 for infrastructure repairs after Russian attacks.

87% of Ukrainians believe Russia intends to continue its aggression beyond currently occupied territories, survey shows. A mere 3% of Ukrainians believe Russia’s claim that it only wants to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine, according to survey results published March 11.

Zelenskyy’s top aide warns Europe against ceasefire that enables Russia to rebuild forces amid US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah. The high-stakes negotiations in Jeddah come as Ukraine attempts to restore US military aid and intelligence sharing frozen by the Trump administration.

Finland grants € 16 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Finland has reportedly allocated approximately €3.1 billion in aid to Ukraine.

UPDATE: Ukraine is ready for 30-day ceasefire with Russia as US to resume aid for Kyiv. With military aid suspended and intelligence cooperation frozen, both nations face their most significant diplomatic challenge since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war.

European and NATO countries meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine security guarantees. Military officials from over 30 nations gather in Paris to plan security guarantees for Ukraine following a potential ceasefire with Russia.

Zelenskyy meets Saudi crown prince ahead of Ukraine-US talks. Zelenskyy met Mohammed bin Salman before Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah, where officials will discuss limited ceasefire proposals and the minerals deal amid Trump’s push to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Rubio says Ukraine must make territorial concessions to “prevent more suffering”. The US State Secretary claims ceding territory is “the only way” to end Russia’s invasion, with frozen military aid potentially resuming based on talks.

US Sen. Kelly dismisses Musk’s “traitor” insult following Ukraine visit. Democratic Senator Mark Kelly confirms intelligence-sharing suspension by Trump administration has weakened Ukraine’s defenses against Russia.

Trump’s Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow this week, media report. The visit will take place amid Trump’s broader push to force Ukraine into concessions to Russia, allegedly to end Russia’s war.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

“He wouldn’t have made it”: Ukrainian soldier’s quick action saves tourist in Venice knife attack. Italian media initially misidentified the soldier as a Russian citizen.

Ukraine downs most Russian explosive drones, Moscow’s other attacks kill two civilians. Of 126 drones, 35 crashed, and air defenders shot down 79. Meanwhile, a Russian bomb struck Siversk, causing civilian casualties, with more reported in Kherson and Sumy oblasts.

