Ukrainian commander warns European armies are not prepared for Russia’s “zombie” tactics

European countries would struggle to withstand an intense war against Russian forces, which advance relentlessly like zombies, Serhii Tymofiiko, the deputy commander of a strike unmanned aerial vehicle company from Ukraine’s 63rd Mechanized Brigade, told Army TV.

Unmanned systems and drones have become one of the most crucial elements of modern warfare—constantly evolving, holding the front line, advancing positions, protecting Ukrainian soldiers, and destroying Russian troops and equipment.

He emphasized that Ukraine’s military prioritizes the survival of its personnel, while Russian troops often treat their equipment as more valuable than their own lives.

“When it comes to their soldiers, it’s a different story. They don’t use a tactical approach to the fighting, and they simply march across open fields. They do this every day. We take out one group, then another, a fourth, a fifth. Hundreds of confirmed Russian corpses litter the battlefield. Our guys are simply exhausted from killing them,” he said.

He described how Russian troops continued attacking nonstop, “crawling, on crutches,” with both young and old soldiers forced into battle.

The officer suggested that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin seems intent on wiping out his own people by sending wave after wave of soldiers to their deaths.

“The way they throw their troops and equipment into the grinder—modern Europe, Poland, Germany, they have no idea what it’s like to fight zombies. They wouldn’t last a single day against Russian invaders,” he said.

He added that apart from Ukrainians, he doubts anyone else in the world is truly prepared “to fight these zombies.”

