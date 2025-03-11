Support us on Patreon
OSCE chief calls Russia valuable partner despite it violating OSCE purpose

The OSCE was created to prevent conflicts through diplomacy and monitoring.
byLesia Dubenko
11/03/2025
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov and OSCE chief Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
Eighth OSCE Secretary General, appointed in December 2024, Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu (Türkiye) met with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov.

During the meeting in Moscow, Sinirlioğlu thanked Lavrov for the invitation and for the “productive and frank conversation.”

“I am the Secretary General of the OSCE, and I am committed to working with all 57 participating states… The Russian Federation is a co-founder of the organization, so it is a very important partner within the OSCE,” he added.

He added that he would like to “continue working with Russia on peace and security issues in Europe, which is why I am here.”

Despite the visit, Sinirlioğlu avoided the condemnation of Ukraine for its strikes on the Moscow region, saying that he hopes the war, which the host state started against Ukraine, ends soon.

The OSCE was created to prevent conflicts through diplomacy and monitoring.

