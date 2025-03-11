Finland grants € 16 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs has announced humanitarian assistance decisions totaling €36.5 million, with €16 million specifically allocated to Ukraine. The funding prioritizes Ukraine, major refugee crises in Africa, and the humanitarian situation in the Middle East, according to a press release issued on 10 March.

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine remains dire more than three years after Russia’s invasion, with conditions deteriorating, especially along the frontline. This comes as US President Donald Trump suspended both humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine, pushing for Kyiv-Moscow negotiations, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Since Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Finland has allocated around 3,1 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry says the €16 million in aid will be channeled through UN humanitarian agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“Finland has supported Ukraine’s humanitarian needs since the first day of Russia’s war of aggression and will continue to do so also in the future. The need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine is enormous, and our assistance is important,” said Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio, as quoted in the ministry’s statement.

Additionally, Finland is providing aid for refugee crises in Africa and the Middle East, including €2 million for WFP’s Sudan operation, €2.5 million for Gaza, and €2 million for UNHCR’s Syria efforts. Additional support goes to Ethiopia, the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, the Great Lakes region, Afghanistan, and Myanmar, according to the press release.

Earlier, the Finnish Ministry of Defense announced it would order weapons worth €660 million from its defense industry complex for Ukraine.

In its strategy for Ukraine, Finland’s Foreign Ministry noted that among the instruments for cooperation between the two countries includes “continuing and, if possible, increasing development cooperation, participating in civilian crisis management, providing further humanitarian aid, supporting humanitarian mine action.”

