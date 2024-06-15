Russo-Ukrainian war, day 842: Ukraine bolsters defenses as Russia intensifies offensive pressure

Military

Estonian Defense Forces: Russia stepping up offensive pressure in Ukraine. According to Colonel Janno Märk, head of planning for the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) headquarters, Russia is stepping up its offensive pressure in Ukraine while fighting continues across the frontline.

Russia targets Ukraine’s power grid, airfield in nighttime air attack, Ukraine downs most of targets. Last night, Russia attacked Ukraine, using missiles and Shahed drones targeting energy and military facilities. Ukraine says it downed most of the air targets.

As of 14 June 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 524060 (+1250)

Tanks: 7936 (+8)

APV: 15234 (+26)

Artillery systems: 13818 (+48)

MLRS: 1101 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 849 (+3)

Aircraft: 359

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 11097 (+22)

Cruise missiles: 2286 (+1)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 18854 (+60)

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine intel hackers issue warning to Ulyanovsk residents to resist service in Russian armed forces in recent cyber operation. The assault, which caused significant damage including the loss of critical infrastructure at the Ulyanovsk Regional Administration, underscored a broader campaign involving phishing tactics aimed at various local institutions.

Denmark becomes first NATO nation to invest in Ukrainian arms production. Denmark has inked a deal to purchase arms directly from Ukrainian manufacturers, becoming the first NATO member to invest funds into Ukraine’s domestic weapons production capabilities.

Sweden and the Netherlands planning joint project to produce CV90 combat vehicles for Ukraine. After receiving positive feedback from Ukraine on the performance of the CV90s on the battlefield, Sweden and the Netherlands plan to increase production of the combat vehicle for Ukraine.

Seoul says Pyongyang sent million artillery shells to Russia and will send more. North Korea supplied Russia with up to almost 5,000,000 artillery shells to aid its invasion of Ukraine, according to South Korea’s defense minister.

International

Reuters: Putin cannot dictate Ukraine’s peace terms, claims Lloyd Austin in Brussels. His remarks came as Ukraine prepares for a Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Ukraine shields neighboring countries from Russian aggression in the Black Sea, says US Ambassador Brink in Odesa. US Ambassador Bridget Brink, at the Black Sea Security Forum in Odesa, highlighted Ukraine’s crucial role in preventing Russian aggression in the Black Sea, protecting nations like Moldova, Romania, Türkiye, and Bulgaria.

NATO approves plan to expand support for Ukraine. NATO defense ministers have approved an “operational plan for enhanced support to Ukraine” which envisages that the Alliance will take over international coordination of arms and training supplies for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

China pushes rival Ukraine peace plan before Swiss summit, diplomats say to Reuters. While China will not attend the summit, it has been lobbying governments for its alternative plan, with one diplomat calling Beijing’s campaign a “subtle boycott” of the global meeting in Switzerland.

Political and legal developments

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine: Russia’s plans are not peace, but continuation of war. The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has said that with his so-called proposal to start peace talks, Vladimir Putin aims to disrupt the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

New developments

Zelenskyy: Ukraine negotiating with ten more countries to sign security agreements. Although Zelenskyy did not specify which countries he was referring to, he noted that he was very pleased with the security agreements with the United States and Japan.

Scholz: G7’s $50 billion Ukraine aid deal sends clear message to Putin. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared the G7’s $50 billion aid plan for Ukraine a clear signal to Vladimir Putin that his invasion will not succeed.

