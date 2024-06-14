Zelenskyy: Ukraine negotiating with ten more countries to sign security agreements

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is currently negotiating bilateral security agreements with 10 other countries.

As reported by Zelenskyy on the official website of the President of Ukraine. Zelenskyy refrained from specifying which countries he was referring to.

”We have already signed seven security agreements with all G7 countries. In total, 17 agreements have already been signed, and we are preparing to sign another 10,” Zelenskyy said.

On 13 June, on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy, Ukraine signed security agreements with two countries that are among the world’s leading economies – Japan and the United States.

“The Japanese side will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in accordance with its constitutional and legal requirements and provisions as Ukraine defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity against the ongoing aggression,” the text of the agreement with Japan reads.

The agreement with the United States reaffirms American support for Ukraine in the defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. “The parties recognize this agreement as supporting a bridge to Ukraine’s eventual membership in the NATO alliance,” the text says.

In addition, G7 members have agreed to a US proposal to support a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, secured by frozen Russian assets.

