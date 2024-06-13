Eng
Reuters: New US-Ukraine deal promises immediate response to military threats, long-term support for Ukraine’s armed forces

Signed during the G7 summit in Italy, the agreement promises immediate consultations in the event of an armed attack and underscores the US commitment to providing long-term military support and training.
Olena Mukhina
13/06/2024
Biden Zelenskyy USA
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy (left) with US President Biden in Washington DC on 12 December 2023. Screenshot from broadcast
US President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have signed a ten-year bilateral security agreement to bolstering Ukraine’s defense against Russian invaders, according to Reuters.

The agreement, which is meant to be a step towards Ukraine’s eventual NATO membership, was signed on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy. The deal is one of the most significant in a series of agreements Ukraine has signed with NATO countries.

“The parties recognize this agreement as supporting a bridge to Ukraine’s eventual membership in the NATO alliance,”  reads the document.

Ukraine has long sought NATO membership but the allies have stopped short of taking that step fearing nuclear escalation with Moscow.

The agreement stipulates that in the event of an armed attack or threat against Ukraine, senior US and Ukrainian officials will meet within 24 hours to discuss a response and assess Ukraine’s additional defense requirements.

“To ensure Ukraine’s security, both sides recognize Ukraine needs a significant military force, robust capabilities, and sustained investments in its defense industrial base that are consistent with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)standards,” says the text.

With a new agreement, the US intends to provide long-term training and advising, intelligence, security, defense industrial, institutional, support to Ukraine.

