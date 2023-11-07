Japan: G7 stands resolute in supporting Ukraine despite Middle East turmoil

G7 support for Ukraine in its war with Russia will not be affected by the intensifying Middle East conflict, Japan’s FM Yōko Kamikawa said on 7 November, according to Reuters, as the group’s foreign ministers prepared to hold virtual talks with Kyiv during a meeting in Tokyo.

The G7 foreign ministers, including those from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US, along with the EU, convened in Tokyo to address critical international issues, including Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza war.

“Our commitment to continue strict sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine has not wavered at all, even as the situation in the Middle East intensifies,” Japan’s foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa told a press conference.

At a subsequent meeting with Kamikawa, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the group’s “enduring support” for Ukraine, making it a central focus of the discussions. He also noted the importance of addressing the Israel-Hamas war.

The G7 nations recognize the necessity for continued military and economic assistance to Kyiv. The group has been at the forefront of imposing sanctions on Russia since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

